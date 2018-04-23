5 Top Most Health Concerns In Men And How To Cope With Them

Men, from birth, start off really well. Years of research have consistently proven that more baby boys outnumber girls at birth. But surprisingly, by the end, a man is most likely to be surrounded by women who have outlived their husbands by roughly five years.

It is also known that men face more frightening health odds than women. This could be due either to biology, the type of work they do, or the fact that many men place their health last on the list of what to take care of.

Let's make it very clear that if you are taking better care of your car or favourite gadget than your body and health, then you are not the only one. Lack of awareness, poor health education, and unhealthy work and/or personal lifestyles have resulted in a steady deterioration of the well-being of men all across the globe.

Every man has his own personal reasons for the condition of his health. But only if they took the time to become more aware of conditions they are at risk for, they could possibly start earlier in life to make significant lifestyle changes.

But thank God! As fortunately, most of the top men's health risks can be treated, cured, or even prevented if diagnosed early. This article covers the top 5 health risks for men. Keep reading to know more:

1. Cardiovascular Diseases:

According to the researches, 1 out of every 3 men encounter some form of cardiovascular disease. An estimated 1.8 million men experience stroke each year and, on top, hypertension is common mostly in younger men.

In all of its forms, heart diseases can lead to serious, fatal complications if not detected. Routine checkups are important to monitor heart health and can help keep that heart beating. Consult your doctor to calculate your risk for cardiovascular disease based on several risk factors-cholesterol, blood pressure, and smoking habits.

2. Respiratory Diseases:

As years are passing, more men are being diagnosed with lung cancer each year compared to that in the past. Occupational hazards such as exposure to asbestos contribute to this risk, although smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer. If you have been smoking for over 30 years now, a low-dose CT scan is well advised to screen lung cancer. So, are you still smoking?

Note that most of the respiratory diseases start with an innocent smoker's cough. With time, that cough leads to life-threatening chronic conditions, such as lung cancer, emphysema, or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). And, all of these ailments critically interfere with your ability to breathe.

Downline, giving up on smoking at any point of time reduces the risk for lung cancer-it's never too late.

3. Alcohol Is Your Enemy:

Men binge drink twice as much as women, and experience much higher rates of alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations in comparison to women. Reportedly, alcohol consumption increases your risk for oral cancer and beyond-mouth, throat, oesophagus, liver, colon, and it goes on. Alcohol, at the same time, also interferes with testicular functionalities and hormone production, resulting in impotence and infertility.

Men are also more likely than women to commit suicide and they also are prone to have been drinking prior to doing so. Shocking fact: women attempt suicide more often, but it's men who are more successful at completing it. The causes might be pointing towards depression.

Depression isn't just a bad mood or the blues-practically, it's an emotional disturbance that affects one's whole body and overall health. Most men respond well to depression treatment, thanks to modern medications and therapies. If you feel you might be depressed, immediately reach out to your doctor or someone close to you. There's no shame in seeking help.

4. Diabetes:

It's high time we steer our attention towards this chronic condition which is plaguing the entire planet. Diabetes represents a broad set of complications in men, even including greater risk for sexual impotence and lower testosterone levels. These can, in return, lead to depression and anxiety. If untreated, diabetes can also contribute to severe nerve and kidney damage, multiple heart diseases, stroke and vision problem.

To address this issue, please exercise, and follow a healthy diet. Moderate weight loss and 30 minutes of physical activity each day can reduce the chance of diabetes by more than 50% in men. So modern man, get out and get active, now!

5. Skin Cancer:

This one is primarily for (but not limited to) all the men out there, aged older than 50 years. You are at the highest risk of developing skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. This higher risk is basically owing to more frequent exposure to sun and fewer visits to the doctor.

Then again, you can protect yourself against skin cancer by wearing long sleeves, sunglasses, and sunscreen when outdoors. Also, you have got to avoid long exposure to UV light sources.

Now that you are aware of the health risks that affect men, your job is to change your habits and become proactive about your health. Men have a tendency of turning away from the doctor's chamber unless something critical hits in, but avoiding issues altogether can be deadly. If you feel you may have one or more conditions from the above list, just go get a checkup.