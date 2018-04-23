5 Common Health Issues You Should Not Neglect

There are many health problems that people deal with everyday. Amid bustling life and household chores, sometimes you tend to neglect taking note of your health issues. Whether you are basically healthy, have a disease, or just symptoms you do not understand, your doctor is the best person to talk with. Let's have a look at 5 "little" everyday health problems that may be bigger than you think:

1. Back Pain

It's no wonder back pain is a very common complaint encountered by a lot of us every day. It can vary from mild to severe, and can be short-lived or long-lasting. However when it happens, back pain can make many everyday activities difficult to do. Some of the more common causes of back pain are muscle soreness from over-activity or movements such as lifting or bending. Getting older also plays a role in many back conditions.

Exercising to restore strength to your back can be very helpful in relieving pain. Maintaining good standing, sitting and lifting postures are important for avoiding future back pain problems. Moreover, other exercise-based programmes, such as Yoga or Pilates, are useful for some individuals. Regardless of your age or symptoms, if your back pain does not get better within a few weeks, it's time for you to see your doctor1.

2. Headache

You can put off the alarm clock every morning, but what about sudden headaches? Well, you are not alone. Almost every second human being has had a tension headache and one in ten have had a migraine, putting headaches in the top 10 most disabling conditions.

Often, headaches are triggered by stress, whether from daily house work, office, sitting in traffic, family or friends2, or from acidity due to improper eating habits3. Most headaches are nothing to worry about and can be managed with pain relievers. But if they don't help, ask your doctor for help. You may be stressed, but perhaps there's something else going on as well.

3. Tooth Sensitivity

When it comes to kick-starting the day, many of us rely on a refreshing hot cup of tea or coffee. But for the ones with sensitive teeth, it may not be a pleasurable morning drink at all!

The enamel helps protect your teeth from daily use, such as chewing or biting4. When the enamel wears away, it exposes the tooth's nerves and allows hot or cold beverages, sugars and acidic foods to reach them. This gives rise to sharp, sudden tooth pain. The enamel, once eroded, can't be repaired by the body and the damage is irreversible.

Many of us often tend to ignore tooth sensitivity thinking it will go away. While the sensations may be temporary and intermittent, the condition is permanent and can worsen with time. But the good news is that there is an easy solution to get rid of sensitive teeth.

Switching from your regular toothpaste to a desensitizing toothpaste can help protect tooth enamel and provide effective relief. Moreover, a desensitizing toothpaste provides all the benefits of a regular toothpaste when used twice daily.

Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. Therefore, if you have tried treating your sensitive teeth for a few weeks and have had no improvement, it's time to see your dentist. He or she can help identify the cause and may suggest suitable treatment for tooth sensitivity5.

4. Hair Shedding

Everyone loses some hair every day. It's normal to lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day. But if you've been noticing more hairs on your pillow or hairbrush than normal every day, you may worry that you have excessive hair shedding! Being concerned by the amount of hair falling out, you don't need to suffer in silence. It can be managed well by maintaining good hair hygiene, regular shampooing, and good nutrition.

If hair loss is caused by something you can control, like stress, you can treat it by getting rid of the cause6. If it still bothers, you can simply turn to a dermatologist for help. A dermatologist can tell you whether you have hair loss or excessive hair shedding and suggest appropriate treatment7.

5. Heartburn

Despite its name, heartburn has nothing to do with the heart. Heartburn happens when your stomach acid flows back into your food pipe (the tube that connects your throat and stomach). This causes an uncomfortable burning feeling in your chest that can move up to your neck and throat.

Heartburn can last from a few minutes to several hours, and often occurs after you eat. Several factors, such as consuming large food portions, eating meals high in fats and oils, drinking alcohol and soft drinks, can trigger heartburn.

Avoiding consumption of foods and beverages that worsen heartburn, maintaining a reasonable weight, getting enough sleep and minimizing stress help improve the condition8. If you have heartburn that is more frequent or interferes with your daily routine, visit your doctor at the earliest as this may be a symptom of a more serious condition that requires medical care9.