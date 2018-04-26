18 Libido-boosting Foods That Improve Sex Drive Naturally

Food is the fuel for the proper functioning of our body. Without this, our body feels weak, and we fall sick. Well, this is a frequent topic which is known to one and all. But what we need to know is that it also helps improve your libido.

The term sex can raise many eyebrows, but we all know that it is a basic human necessity and just by setting up a romantic ambiance with flowers, scented candles, and slow music, sex cannot be attained in a desired manner.

For this, there are certain foods that have come a long way to arouse the sexual desire. These are not very costly food items, but the ones which are most popularly found in every household. All you need to do is know the functionality of these food items and improve your libido. Let us now have a look at the top 10 food items that can help to increase your sexual desire.

1. Spinach

Spinach, the leafy green vegetable which contains a large amount of water, can also increase your sexual mood by increasing the blood flow below the belt. It is a rich source of magnesium, which helps in decreasing inflammation in blood vessels and increases the flow of blood. An increased blood flow below the belt can act like a Viagra, thereby increasing your sexual desire and making your personal moment even more pleasurable. Consuming spinach will help men in having a natural erection, while women can enjoy an easier orgasm.

2. Dark Chocolate

Dig in some dark chocolate to make your sexual life even more pleasurable. Studies reveal that chocolates have the potential to increase the secretion of dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain, which makes us happy and reduces stress. Moreover, cocoa helps in relaxing the blood vessels and increases the blood flow through our arteries.

3. Peppers

Pepper, the spicy vegetable which enhances the taste of your food, is beneficial in increasing your metabolism and stimulating endorphins. It helps in speeding up the heart rate, plumps the lips, and aids in circulating blood to the essential areas. This will improve your libido, and you will experience better sex.

4. Green Tea

Consumption of green tea not only promotes weight loss but a hot cup of it before bedtime can be a great way to start your nightlife. Catechins - a component present in green tea - has shown an effective result in reducing unwanted belly fat and speeding up your metabolic rate to burn down the stored fat and produce adequate amount of energy for the body. However, catechins also aid in circulating blood to the nether regions and help the blood vessel cells to release nitric oxide, thereby increasing blood transportation within the body.

5. Oysters

If you desire to induce the level of testosterone, then oysters are the food that you must consume. Enriched with zinc, oysters help in boosting the growth factor hormone, which enhances the physical performance and muscle growth. Lower level of zinc often leads to infertility that is caused by a lower level of testosterone.

6. Pesto

In order to drive your sexual life to a new level, consume pesto which are the pine nuts containing a higher level of zinc.

7. Ginger

Ginger, a common household ingredient found in every kitchen, has immense medicinal properties. It helps in improving the blood flow to the body and improves the artery health. Thus, with an induced blood flow it can help in improving your libido. Studies reveal that a teaspoon of ginger in a week can keep your heart in good condition.

8. Pumpkin Seeds

A spicy pumpkin latte is what you can consume after your exercise session, but sustenance from the pumpkin at night can boost up your sexual life. Pumpkin seeds are mood elevators and are one of the greatest sources of tryptophan, an amino acid. This tryptophan helps in producing serotonin in the brain. Moreover, antidepressants aid in circulating the serotonin and pumpkin seeds can give a boost to it.

9. Bananas

Banana is one of the common breakfast meals that induces a high amount of energy in the body, which also helps in improving your sexual life. These are a rich source of potassium that diminishes the effects of sodium, which enters the body through salty foods. Consuming excessive amount of salty food can reduce blood flow to the genitals and makes it difficult to attain orgasm. These can, however, make you feel bloated as well.

10. Potatoes

If you are a potato lover, you will experience a greater sexual life than others. This is because whether you consume sweet or white potato, these is a rich source of potassium. This particular nutrient aids in reducing bloating, and improves blood circulation within the body. So, if you are looking for more bedroom pleasure, then elevate your mood by consuming potatoes just before bedtime.

11. Peaches

Peaches are high in Vitamin C and is known to be a fertility drug. The creamy texture, beautiful colour, and smell are definitely attractive. Consuming peaches regularly results in better sperm count. In order have a good sexual life, have frozen peaches, as they are said to have a good amount of Vitamins.

12. Asparagus

Asparagus is said to boost histamine production necessary for the ability to reach climax in both men and women. Asparagus is said to have high amount of potassium, fiber, vitamin B6, vitamins A and C, thiamin and folic acid, which makes it a natural aphrodisiac.

13. Avocado

Avocados are eaten for its numerous health benefits. Avocados are rich in folic acid, Vitamin B6, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, which are said to help fight against the bad cholesterol found in our body. These fruits are naturally high in fats which are beneficial for men to increase testosterone.

14. Figs

Figs was the favourite food of Cleopatra. This sweet fruit is appealing in both appearance and texture. In many cultures, figs are associated with fertility. These are high in amino acids which is believed to increase libido. They can also improve stamina.

15. Watermelon

Watermelon as we all know is juicy and sweet. Apart from the taste, it is also known to increase libido in women and give a healthy erection for men. The reason behind this is the high amount of a compound called citrulline that is found in amino acid that helps in alleviating the mood.

16. Eggs

Egg symbolises fertility. It contains Vitamin B6 and B5, which balance the hormone levels and fight stress. Raw chicken eggs eaten before making love is considered to enhance one's libido.



17. Chillies

Chillies contains capsaicin, which is the substance that gives chillies the spice and heat. This releases endorphin hormones that increase ones' libido.

18. Almonds

Almonds are not just for the hair and skin. This dry fruit is also said to lower bad cholesterol and provide abundant doses of vitamin E, magnesium and fiber to improve your love life.