11 Side Effects Of Green Tea You Probably Didn't Know

Green tea is the most famous weight loss beverage, which is drunk by most of the people all over the world. The leaf bud, leaf and stem of the green tea plant is used for many purposes and that is why it is known as one of the healthiest beverage on the planet.
Green tea has profound benefits on health, which include preventing cancer, improving brain function, depression, headaches, diarrhoea, bone loss, stomach disorders, etc. It also lowers the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, low blood pressure, chronic dental fatigue, kidney stones, etc.
But, have you ever thought that drinking green tea could also have some side effects on the body? This is because green tea contains caffeine, which is just like any other tea. Excessive amount of caffeine intake could lead to shakiness, anxiety and nervousness.
Green tea contains 2-4 percent of caffeine that has an affect on alertness and thinking. Let us have a look at the side effects of consuming excess green tea.
1. Stomach Problems
Though green tea has small amounts of caffeine, it can still cause stomach problems. It is due to the caffeine content that can increase the acid in your stomach, causing digestive problems. The side effect can be pain or nausea.
2. Headaches
Green tea may cause mild to severe headache due to the caffeine content. It can also cause dizziness for people suffering with chronic headaches. Migraine patients can safely drink this beverage but not those with chronic headaches.
3. Sleep Problems
Green tea is absolutely not a bed-time drink, as it can stimulate the nervous system and can keep you awake during the night, causing insomnia. The caffeine content in the green tea can block sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain and accelerate adrenaline production.
4. Iron Deficiency
According to a noted study, consuming too much of green tea can cause anaemia. It also reduces the absorption of iron from the foods you consume. It contains tannins and polyphenols that block the absorption of iron by binding to the iron, making it less available to the body.
5. Irregular Heartbeat
The caffeine content in green tea can speed up your heart rate and cause an irregular heartbeat. This can also cause heart palpitations, which may result in chest pain and this sudden change in the normal heart rate could pose a serious health risk.
6. Muscle Contractions
Excessive consumption of green tea can lead to muscle spasms and twitching. Do you know why? Because caffeine has been linked to restless leg syndrome, which forces the skeletal muscles to contract and cause muscle spasms in the legs.
7. Diarrhoea
Caffeine has a laxative effect, which when consumed excessively can lead to passing of loose stools. Also, if you are new to green tea, it may also cause diarrhoea. So, drink green tea in a moderate amount and do not drink it on an empty stomach.
8. Vomiting
An Indian study revealed that the polyphenols in green tea can cause oxidative stress. And if you drink too much of green tea, it may cause vomiting and nausea, as the consumption of green tea is limited to 300 to 400 mg per day.
9. Heartburn
Green tea is acidic in nature, which can irritate the lining of the oesophagus, causing heartburn. If you are going for the bottled green tea found in markets, then let me warn you those contain ascorbic acid that causes acid reflux or heartburn.
10. Diabetes
People suffering with diabetes should avoid green tea, as it might interfere with blood sugar control. Patients with type 2 diabetes also should not drink green tea, as it may cause interference in your insulin levels.
11. Osteoporosis
The caffeine content in green tea inhibits calcium absorption in the body. Excessive consumption of green tea can elevate the rate of calcium excretion, which may lead to bone diseases like osteoporosis.
