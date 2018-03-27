10 Worst Habits That Can Wreck Your Teeth

2. Coffee

Coffee is another beverage that leaves behind stubborn stains on your teeth. The acid and bacteria in your mouth feed off each other, leading to gum disease, bad breath and cavities. So, after drinking tea or coffee, rinse your mouth properly.

3. Nail Biting

Nail biting is a common habit and the most worst habit that can wreck your teeth. Biting your nails can chip your teeth and impact your jaw. While biting your nails, the jaws are placed in the same position, which can ultimately cause jaw dysfunction.

4. Tongue Piercings

Tongue piercings may make you look cool, but biting down on the metal stud can crack your tooth. When the metal stud rubs against the gums, it can cause gum damage that may lead to tooth loss. Piercings can also increase the risk of infections and sores, because the mouth is always a haven for bacteria.

5. Drinking Lemon Juice

Citrus fruits like limes, lemons, oranges and grapefruit are high in acid. This can erode the enamel of the tooth. After drinking a glass of lime or lemon juice/water, you can chew a sugarless gum that can help to get rid of the acidic residue.

6. Grinding Your Teeth

Teeth grinding or bruxism can wear your teeth down. This is most often caused by sleeping habits or stress, which makes it hard to control. Avoid having hard foods during the day, as it can reduce pain and damage from tooth problems.

7. Sugar Candies

Having sugar candies can promote tooth decay. Sugar candies stick to your teeth, keeping the sugar and resulting in releasing acids that come in contact with your enamel for hours. So, avoid consuming sugar candies.

8. Soda

Soda contains added sugar which can injure your tooth. Sodas also contain phosphoric acid and citric acid, which eat away the tooth enamel. So, skip the sodas from now on to avoid any tooth problems.

9. Brushing Teeth Immediately After Eating

Brushing your teeth immediately after eating an acidic food can do more harm than good. Brushing the teeth can rub the acid deeper into the enamel. Brushing after 30 minutes of eating will reduce the chances of wear and tear to the teeth.

10. Not Replacing Toothbrush Often

Most people often replace their toothbrush and some don't. Replacing your toothbrush will keep your teeth healthy and clean. The American Dental Association suggests replacing your toothbrush every 3-4 months once when your bristles are frayed.