10 Worst Habits That Can Wreck Your Teeth

We are sure that you know the basics when it comes to keeping your teeth healthy and clean. Brushing your teeth or flossing and also visiting the dentist twice in a year is all a part of your teeth-cleaning regimen. But, sometimes, unknowingly there are worse habits that you could be doing that could harm your dental health.
The teeth are designed to withstand the wear and tear, with regular brushing and flossing. But, still, they require care because all day long, you chew, you talk, you swallow, bite, grind and gnash your teeth.
Drinking icy cold drinks or too hot drinks might wreck your teeth. There are different things that you do every day, which puts pressure on your teeth. For instance, using the teeth to open a jar bottle or a soda can is a common habit. This is a bad habit that can damage your teeth.
So, read on to know more about the worst habits that can wreck your teeth.
1. Chewing On Ice
You might think that ice is harmless but, biting on hard, frozen cubes can chip or crack your teeth. It is because the chomping irritates the soft tissues inside a tooth, which can lead to regular toothaches. Hot foods and cold foods can trigger a sharp pain on the teeth.
2. Coffee
Coffee is another beverage that leaves behind stubborn stains on your teeth. The acid and bacteria in your mouth feed off each other, leading to gum disease, bad breath and cavities. So, after drinking tea or coffee, rinse your mouth properly.
3. Nail Biting
Nail biting is a common habit and the most worst habit that can wreck your teeth. Biting your nails can chip your teeth and impact your jaw. While biting your nails, the jaws are placed in the same position, which can ultimately cause jaw dysfunction.
4. Tongue Piercings
Tongue piercings may make you look cool, but biting down on the metal stud can crack your tooth. When the metal stud rubs against the gums, it can cause gum damage that may lead to tooth loss. Piercings can also increase the risk of infections and sores, because the mouth is always a haven for bacteria.
5. Drinking Lemon Juice
Citrus fruits like limes, lemons, oranges and grapefruit are high in acid. This can erode the enamel of the tooth. After drinking a glass of lime or lemon juice/water, you can chew a sugarless gum that can help to get rid of the acidic residue.
6. Grinding Your Teeth
Teeth grinding or bruxism can wear your teeth down. This is most often caused by sleeping habits or stress, which makes it hard to control. Avoid having hard foods during the day, as it can reduce pain and damage from tooth problems.
7. Sugar Candies
Having sugar candies can promote tooth decay. Sugar candies stick to your teeth, keeping the sugar and resulting in releasing acids that come in contact with your enamel for hours. So, avoid consuming sugar candies.
8. Soda
Soda contains added sugar which can injure your tooth. Sodas also contain phosphoric acid and citric acid, which eat away the tooth enamel. So, skip the sodas from now on to avoid any tooth problems.
9. Brushing Teeth Immediately After Eating
Brushing your teeth immediately after eating an acidic food can do more harm than good. Brushing the teeth can rub the acid deeper into the enamel. Brushing after 30 minutes of eating will reduce the chances of wear and tear to the teeth.
10. Not Replacing Toothbrush Often
Most people often replace their toothbrush and some don't. Replacing your toothbrush will keep your teeth healthy and clean. The American Dental Association suggests replacing your toothbrush every 3-4 months once when your bristles are frayed.
