10 Signs That Show You Have A Calcium Deficiency

Calcium is necessary for bone and teeth health. Calcium also has an impact on heart health, blood pressure, body weight, and prevents prostate cancer.
The way calcium works in your bodies is that the mineral is circulating in your blood as well as it is stored in your bones. Blood calcium is tightly self-regulated, but if calcium is low in the blood either due to a deficiency or in your diet, then calcium is released from the bones. This can cause soft or brittle bones like osteoporosis and poor dental health.
According to the National Institute of Health, adults from 19-50 years of age should have 1000 milligrams of calcium per day. Calcium deficiency is a common problem, it may become serious if not diagnosed and treated on time.
If any of these signs sound familiar, you might be receiving too little calcium.
So, read on to know more about the 10 signs if you have a calcium deficiency.
1. Breaking A Bone In A Minor Accident
If you break your wrist after only a minor fall, it could be a sign of low calcium intake, which has made your bones brittle. By the age of 30, you reach a peak bone mass, after which your bones slowly lose calcium. This calcium loss can't be replenished. Bone fractures are very common in post-menopausal women.
2. Muscles Cramp Up
A slight muscle cramp isn't alarming, but if it persists for a long time, you should immediately go visit your doctor. Because you might have a severe calcium deficiency. Chronic calcium deficiency can lead to muscle tenderness, muscle contraction, or overall discomfort because this mineral helps your muscles to move.
3. Eat A Mix Of Dark Leafy Greens
If you are eating the same old green leafy vegetable, then it's time to switch to dark leafy greens. Dark leafy greens like kale, collard, mustard, Swiss chard, and turnip are all loaded with high amounts of calcium. When a food has high amounts of calcium, the absorption rate is a little higher.
4. Taking A Calcium Supplement On An Empty Stomach
If you are taking your calcium supplement before breakfast it might work, but having it after you have eaten something will make it work even better. Because it increases better absorption of calcium into the body. You should also take it with a vitamin D supplement, since calcium works along with vitamin D.
5. High Blood Pressure
Getting the recommended intake of calcium daily can reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure, according to the National Institutes of Health. Eat a diet which contains calcium-rich foods, such as dairy products, almonds, and vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, etc.
6. Not Getting Enough Vitamin D
Calcium works along with vitamin D for better mineral absorption in the body. Fortified foods like cereals, milk, or juice can help raise your vitamin D levels and reduce your risk of calcium deficiency with it.
7. Being Overweight
Being overweight is a sign to show you have a calcium deficiency. Consuming high-calcium foods, and low-fat dairy products has been shown to aid in weight loss. This helps in proper maintenance of a healthy body weight.
8. You Are Lactose Intolerant
If dairy products make you sick, it could be due to low calcium. Low-fat dairy products such as yogurt, milk and cheeses like parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar are some of the richest sources of calcium. You can add other calcium-rich foods like dried figs, hazelnuts, and soy or rice milk.
9. Dental Cavities
Dental cavities are caused by poor oral hygiene. However, lack of calcium in the body can contribute to dental cavities. This can be mostly seen in young women and in pregnant women.
10. Weak And Brittle Nails
One of the most common signs of calcium deficiency is weak and brittle nails. If you are constantly experiencing chipped nails, it could mean that you are calcium deficient. Load up on more and more calcium dense foods like tofu, figs, dairy products, seeds, nuts, salmon, etc.
