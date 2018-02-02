10 Food Combinations To Avoid That Can Harm Your Health

2. Carbs And Protein

Eating carbohydrate with protein foods will lead to gas, bloating and flatulence. Eating this food combination will take time to digest; for example, eating rice with potatoes. Instead choose protein or starches with non-starchy vegetables.

3. Fruit After A Meal

Fruits don't combine well with other foods. It is because fruits contain simple sugars that require no digestion and they will not stay for a long time in the stomach. Foods rich in fat, protein and starch will take time to be digested and eating fruits after a meal will stay too long in the stomach and ferment.

4. Food With Water/Juice

Drinking water or fruit juice with your meal is one of the most toxic food combinations. It is because water dilutes your stomach acids and reduces their effectiveness in breaking down proteins, carbohydrates and fats. So, drink water 10 minutes after you finish your meal.

5. Tomato With Cheese Pasta Sauce

Tomatoes are acidic in nature and are not advised to be mixed with starchy carbohydrates such as pasta. Avoid mixing carbs with acids, as it may interfere with your digestive system, making you tired and fatigue.

6. Cereals With Milk And Orange Juice

Milk contains casein and orange juice has acids and together they curdle the dairy and also destroy the enzyme present in the starchy cereal. To avoid this bad food combination, have fruit juice an hour before or after the cereals.

7. Beans And Cheese

Beans and cheese when eaten together can cause bloating, gas and other digestive-related problems. Cheese is a dairy product, which can cause gas in the stomach if you have them with beans. If you have a weak immune system, separate the cheese from the beans.

8. Bananas And Milk

Ayurveda lists this food combination as one of the heaviest and toxin-forming. Having this food combination is said to create heaviness in the body and slow down your mind. If you like banana milk shake, add cardamom to it to stimulate digestion.

9. Fruit With Yogurt

Mixing sour fruits with yogurt is a bad food combination and should be avoided. This food combination when consumed will produce toxins and cause sinus congestion, cold, cough and allergies. Instead, add raisins, honey or cinnamon in your yogurt.

10. Potatoes, Eggplants With Cucumbers & Tomatoes In Salads

If you are fond of salads, ensure that you don't combine potatoes, chillies, eggplant and tomatoes with cucumbers, as it may hamper your digestion process. Include spinach in your salads and use olive oil as your salad dressing.