10 Food Combinations To Avoid That Can Harm Your Health

Combining certain foods together is a health-conscious approach to eating, where foods that require different digestive environments are eaten separately. Many are used to eating food in combinations like cheese with meat, fruits in salads, milk with fruit, etc.
These food combinations are harmful, which has been proven by scientists and hygienists. Some food combinations often make you feel bloated, heavy and lethargic.
Bad food combinations can lead to more severe problems like bad breath, dry skin, rashes, chronic inflammation, poor sleep, low energy and chronic digestion issues.
Some foods take a long time to be digested and some foods move through the body relatively quickly. That is why you should understand the right pair of foods to combine.
Here is a list of 10 bad food combinations to avoid.
1. Two High Protein Together
Eating bacon and eggs or chicken and mutton with eggs will take a long time to digest in the stomach. Because both food combinations are high in protein, instead keep light proteins first and meat later and never wait more than 10 minutes between each course.
2. Carbs And Protein
Eating carbohydrate with protein foods will lead to gas, bloating and flatulence. Eating this food combination will take time to digest; for example, eating rice with potatoes. Instead choose protein or starches with non-starchy vegetables.
3. Fruit After A Meal
Fruits don't combine well with other foods. It is because fruits contain simple sugars that require no digestion and they will not stay for a long time in the stomach. Foods rich in fat, protein and starch will take time to be digested and eating fruits after a meal will stay too long in the stomach and ferment.
4. Food With Water/Juice
Drinking water or fruit juice with your meal is one of the most toxic food combinations. It is because water dilutes your stomach acids and reduces their effectiveness in breaking down proteins, carbohydrates and fats. So, drink water 10 minutes after you finish your meal.
5. Tomato With Cheese Pasta Sauce
Tomatoes are acidic in nature and are not advised to be mixed with starchy carbohydrates such as pasta. Avoid mixing carbs with acids, as it may interfere with your digestive system, making you tired and fatigue.
6. Cereals With Milk And Orange Juice
Milk contains casein and orange juice has acids and together they curdle the dairy and also destroy the enzyme present in the starchy cereal. To avoid this bad food combination, have fruit juice an hour before or after the cereals.
7. Beans And Cheese
Beans and cheese when eaten together can cause bloating, gas and other digestive-related problems. Cheese is a dairy product, which can cause gas in the stomach if you have them with beans. If you have a weak immune system, separate the cheese from the beans.
8. Bananas And Milk
Ayurveda lists this food combination as one of the heaviest and toxin-forming. Having this food combination is said to create heaviness in the body and slow down your mind. If you like banana milk shake, add cardamom to it to stimulate digestion.
9. Fruit With Yogurt
Mixing sour fruits with yogurt is a bad food combination and should be avoided. This food combination when consumed will produce toxins and cause sinus congestion, cold, cough and allergies. Instead, add raisins, honey or cinnamon in your yogurt.
10. Potatoes, Eggplants With Cucumbers & Tomatoes In Salads
If you are fond of salads, ensure that you don't combine potatoes, chillies, eggplant and tomatoes with cucumbers, as it may hamper your digestion process. Include spinach in your salads and use olive oil as your salad dressing.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: 11 Healthy Indian Snacks For Weight Loss