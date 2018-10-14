10 Essential Oils For Relieving Gout Pain

Gout is a kind of arthritis that is characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain and swelling, redness and tenderness in the joints, often in the joints of the big toe. In this article, we will be discussing the essential oils that can provide relief to gout pain.

Generally, gout affects the joints of the toe, but also it can occur in other joints of the body like elbows, wrist, thumbs, ankle and earlobe. Gout is formed when urate crystals accumulate in your joints, causing inflammation and intense pain. Urate crystals are formed when you have high levels of uric acid in your body.

However, according to the Arthritis Foundation, other causes of gout include gender, age, genes, health conditions, diet, medications, obesity, alcohol, soda and bypass surgery.

A gout attack is very painful because it accompanies with inflammation. You can use essential oils to get instant relief from gout pain.

Here is a list of essential oils to relieve gout pain.

1. Rosemary Essential Oil Rosemary is a common kitchen herb that has medicinal properties. Rosemary essential oil possesses astringent properties, antibacterial, antioxidant, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties which are very useful in treating gout. When the oil is applied on the skin, it warms up the area and numbs the nerves to give relief from the pain. 2. Frankincense Essential Oil This essential oil has been mainly used for its calming aroma in perfumes and incense for a thousand years. But, when researchers from the Department of Pharmacology,Regional ResearchLaboratory tested the effects of boswellic acids extracted from frankincense on inflammation, they found that it has an anti-inflammatory effect on gout. Frankincense is extracted from the resin of the Boswellia tree. 3. Basil Essential Oil Basil has been used as a medicinal herb for many years and has several health benefits. Gout causes inflammation in the joints which leads to a severe burning sensation and basil possesses anti-inflammatory properties which can bring relief from swelling and inflammation and reduce the burning sensation due to its cooling properties. 4. Lemongrass Essential Oil Lemongrass essential oil helps in treating gout due to its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. A study ‘Bioactivity analysis of lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) essential oil' was published in the International Food Research Journal which stated that this essential oil could reduce the uric acid levels when consumed. 5. Thyme Essential Oil Thyme has a nice aroma and adds flavour to cooking. Thyme essential oil is known to have several compounds like ursolic and oleanolic acids that exhibit anti-inflammatory properties and flavonoids. It helps in lowering inflammation by inhibiting nitric oxide, a molecule that increases inflammation according to a study published in the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology. 6. Olive Oil Olive oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and comes with a lot of health benefits. In the Mediterranean region, extra virgin olive oil is considered a folk remedy for gout and rheumatoid arthritis as it contains polyphenols like oleocanthal, oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol and lignans. 7. Chamomile Essential Oil Chamomile extracts have flavonoid compounds like quercetin, luteolin, and apigenin that have anti-inflammatory properties. It also possesses analgesic properties which can effectively reduce gout pain, thereby providing relief from gout. 8. Ginger Oil Extract Ginger is used both as a spice and as a medicine. It has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-gout properties that can reduce uric acid levels and prevent future gout attacks, according to a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology. Just dilute the ginger essential oil with a carrier oil and apply on the area. 9. Celery Seed Oil According to a study, ‘Combination anti-inflammatory therapy: synergism in rats of NSAIDs/corticosteroids with some herbal/animal products', Indian celery seed oil acts by enhancing the effects of gout medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids. The oil possesses anti-inflammatory properties which reduce swelling. 10. Tea Tree Essential Oil Tea tree essential oil has antimicrobial and antifungal properties which are perfect for treating conditions like gout. Blend tea tree essential oil with a carrier oil and apply topically over the area, this desensitizes inflamed nerve endings thus relieving gout pain.

Tips For Using Essential Oils