Signs And Symptoms Of Urinary Incontinence

Urinary incontinence could be embarrassing. In some cases, even when you cough, drops of urine may wet your pants.
There are several types of urinary incontinence. Some of them are due to other medical conditions whereas some of them are due to minor problems.
If you see any of the following symptoms, consult a doctor. In some cases, home remedies may work and in some cases, treatment can help.
Stress Incontinence
If urine leaks when you cough or sneeze then it could be stress incontinence. Whenever pressure gets applied on the bladder, it might leak.
Functional Incontinence
If you are unable to pass urine due to other health conditions then it could be functional incontinence.
Urge Incontinence
In those who suffer from urge incontinence, the urge to pass urine could be intense all of a sudden. And then a few drops may leak involuntarily.
Also, the urge cold disturb sleep for the whole night. This problem could occur in diabetics. Certain infections could also cause it.
Overflow Incontinence
If your bladder frequently keeps leaking, it could be overflow incontinence.
In such a case, the bladder doesn't go empty but keeps leaking frequently.
Mixed Incontinence
Those who experience two or three different types of urinary incontinence are said to be suffering from mixed incontinence.
