Signs And Symptoms Of Urinary Incontinence

Stress Incontinence

If urine leaks when you cough or sneeze then it could be stress incontinence. Whenever pressure gets applied on the bladder, it might leak.

Functional Incontinence

If you are unable to pass urine due to other health conditions then it could be functional incontinence.

Urge Incontinence

In those who suffer from urge incontinence, the urge to pass urine could be intense all of a sudden. And then a few drops may leak involuntarily.

Also, the urge cold disturb sleep for the whole night. This problem could occur in diabetics. Certain infections could also cause it.

Overflow Incontinence

If your bladder frequently keeps leaking, it could be overflow incontinence.

In such a case, the bladder doesn't go empty but keeps leaking frequently.

Mixed Incontinence

Those who experience two or three different types of urinary incontinence are said to be suffering from mixed incontinence.