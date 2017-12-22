10 Amazing Indian Home Remedies For Stuffed Nose At Night

No one really enjoys the sensation of a blocked or stuff nose, especially when you have come back from a long day's work and just want to doze off, but your stuffy nose does not let you sleep because of the asphyxiation.

The choking sensation won't let you get a proper sleep and you'll end up waking tired and fatigued the next morning.

In Indian tradition, there are a lot of ways by which our grand-mothers would treat blocked nose, purely by natural means and surprisingly, the nose would be perfect over the night!

Here is a list of those home remedies that can help in getting rid of a blocked nose.

#1 Steam Inhaling steam has been an age-old tradition for treating various respiratory diseases, including the deadly ones like influenza and sinus. Sinus can give you agonistic headaches. Steam is really good for unblocking a blocked nose and always helps in draining all the fluids from your nasal pipe. Just boil water in a huge pan and bend over it. Be careful when you are doing so, as you don't want the boiling water to spill. Put a bedsheet on you, so that the steam does not escape. Keep inhaling it till you feel the liquid ooze out of your nose. You can also add herbs like thyme or peppermint for effective results. #2 Inhale The Aroma Of Essential Oils As mentioned above, adding herbs can help to ease the whole process. In the same way, inhaling the essence of oils like eucalyptus or thyme can help to get rid of the nasal blockages. Mix a few drops of these essential oils with warm water and keep inhaling it for about 20 minutes. Peppermint oil is also an effective way to deal with blocked nose. Read Also: 14 Foods That Are Natural Pain Relief #3 Saline Water Add some tsp of salt into lukewarm water. Make a saline solution and pour a few drops of it into your nose with the help of a dropper. This will result in the thinning of the mucus that has been choking you for all this while! It will efficiently eliminate the mucus and dust, giving you a clear passage to breathe. #4 Garlic Needless to say, garlic has numerous medicinal benefits and treating a chocked nose is just one of them! You have to either prepare garlic soup or eat the whole clove as it is to get rid of a stuffed nose. The antioxidants present in it will help to fight the infection and ward off the uneasiness you'd otherwise face of a stuffy nose. Read Also: 20 Amazing Foods To Always Have In Kitchen. #5 Onion Do you remember how cutting an onion makes people cry? Well, that's not because you are becoming emotional over the death of the onion but the elements present in onions that cause you to expel the water through your eyes and nose. Smell an onion for 5 minutes constantly, till you clear your nasal passage and feel relaxed. #6 Apple Cider Vinegar Mix two tablespoons of this vinegar with lukewarm water. Consume it three times in a day for getting the best results. Adding honey to it can also do wonders. This is a very effective way to deal with a blocked nose and other sinus-related problems. #7 Lemon This citrusy wonder has a lot of benefits, as it is rich in vitamin C and various antioxidants. All you have to do is mix 2 tsp of lemon juice with a pinch of black pepper and salt and apply the mixture on to your nose and leave it for a few minutes. Watch it do the magic! Even though it is a little pungent in nature, it is an effective remedy for treating blocked nose. #8 Tomato Juice Prepare tomato soup by adding a few pieces of tomatoes and salt to water. Add a piece of ginger to it to make it even more effective. Drink this at least twice each day for best results. Tomato is anti-inflammatory in nature and can effectively reduce the inflammation in your nasal pipe and open up your sinuses too! #9 Basil Basil, or more specifically holy basil (tulsi), has a lot of medicinal benefits. Collect a few basil leaves, which should be fresh, and chew on them in the morning before breakfast. Also, add it your morning tea and see what magic it does to cure your blocked nose. #10 Ginger Ginger with its high anti-inflammatory properties is one of the best cures for a stuffy nose. Just add it to the mug of tea or chew on it raw for best results. It is one of the most effective ways to clear a blocked nasal passage. Ginger has a lot of medicinal value and can give you an instant relief as well. These are a few of the remedies that can get you a perfectly clear passage for breathing free, minus all the congestion.

