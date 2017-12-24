Can Heart Attack Symptoms Be Different In Men And Women?

As humans, be it men, women or children, all of us would be certainly afraid of diseases and death, because we are wired that way in our subconscious mind.

Even as children, if we can remember, we were always afraid of the possibility of being affected by dangerous diseases, as our elders taught us how devastating those diseases could be, even though we never fully grasped the concept.

As we got older, after educating ourselves about diseases and how the body works, we would come to have a better idea about diseases and death.

Also, our experiences with being affected by diseases and seeing our near and dear ones being affected by certain diseases did teach us a lot in terms of how the symptoms work.

Now, as we know, most diseases come with symptoms, in fact, any disease or ailment can be described as a group of symptoms which cause discomfort to the person affected by it.

Symptoms are also a way to get help for your diseases sooner and prevent major health complications.

For example, if you are getting constant stomach aches and you are able to recognise it as a symptom of a digestive disorder, you may go to the doctor in time and get treated before it turns into something worse!

So, learning more about the symptoms of various diseases and being able to recognise them is very important!

Now, we may already know that the human body has 5 vital organs namely, the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and the brain.

Even if the vital organs are affected or damaged in the slightest, it could lead to serious consequences, including death!

Heart Attack Symptom Differences In Men & Women

Heart attack is also one such serious condition in which oxygenated blood does not reach the heart, due to clots present in the arteries, thus making the heart stop!

Heart attacks in most cases lead to death and it is one of the most common conditions seen in people today!

Now, there are a few common symptoms of heart attack which are the same in men and women; however, recent research studies have shown that there are some symptoms that could be specific to both men and women.

As we know, men and women have a number of physiological and psychological differences.

These differences in the makeup of our structures can bring about differences in how certain diseases affect us.

So, even when it comes to symptoms of certain diseases, they could be different in both men and women.

For example, in certain sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like chlamydia, a women may experience lower abdomen cramps, while this symptom is absent in men for the same disease.

So, even with heart attacks, there could be minute differences in symptoms in both men and women.

It is important to know about these differences because it would become easier for you to recognise them earlier and seek help immediately.

Most of us may not be aware of these small differences in heart attack symptoms between men and women, so we may mistake those symptoms for something else and may not seek help!

After years of research and collecting data on how men and women describe their heart attack symptoms, researchers were able to draw out a list of differences between genders when it comes to heart attacks.

They say that these differences could be because of the basic structural and hormonal differences seen in men and women.

Now, have a look at some of the common symptoms of heart attacks and also the specific differences between the genders, which are as mentioned below.

List Of Symptoms Which Are Found In Both Men & Women

Feeling of fullness in the center of the chest, dizziness, pain in the neck, pain in both the arms, pain in the jaw and shoulders, grey pallor, nausea, chills, sweating, cold skin, fainting, etc.

List Of Symptoms Specific To Women

Tightness or discomfort in the throat, pressing sensation in the chest area, vomiting, pain in the middle and upper back area, palpitations, coughing, etc.

List Of Symptoms Specific To Men

Discomfort in the right side of the chest, dull ache in the chest, indigestion (a few days before a heart attack), shortness of breath, etc.

Note: The above-mentioned gender specific symptoms could sometimes be seen in other genders as well, as in symptoms specific in men can also be seen in women and vice versa, so when any of these symptoms are experienced, medical attention must be sought regardless of the gender differences.