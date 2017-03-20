12 Tips For Staying Hydrated In Summer

The chilly winter months have finally bid us goodbye and the sunny summer season is now here! Summer means, putting on cotton outfits and sipping on cool beverages. That being said, the flip side to the summer season, especially in tropical countries like India, is the scorching heat which is rather unbearable!

That's why you should be drinking a lot of fluids to prevent dehydration. So, in this article, we will be discussing about the tips for staying hydrated in summer.

Since there is a sudden shift in temperature from cold to hot, people tend to fall sick, especially at the beginning of the summer season. Water is the most important drink that will keep you alive during the summer months.

Many studies have shown that even just with mild dehydration, cognitive function is dramatically decreased, so hydrating the body is of utmost importance.

Also, apart from water, caffeine, poor sleep, alcohol, medicines and processed and fried foods keep your bodies dehydrated.

So, here are a few tips for staying hydrated in summer that you can follow in order to remain cool and healthy, this summer.

1. Drink Up

Water is the most important, and often most forgotten, nutrient. Make it a point to routinely drink water first thing in the morning. This is beneficial because hydrating, first thing in the morning, is the most effective thing to do in the early morning hours of the day. If you drink moderate quantity of water all day but made it a point to drink 1 litre of quality water first thing in the morning, you would do wonders in your efforts to staying hydrated.

2. Have Infused Water

Don't like drinking plain water, then drink infused water also called fruit-flavoured water or fruit-infused water. Fruit-flavoured water is a combination of fruits, vegetables, and herbs immersed in cold water. The health benefits of fruit-infused water include flushing toxins from your system, filling you up, so you don't eat much junk food, keeping your organs healthy while you are sweating, etc.

Some of the fruit-infused water examples are lemon water, apple cinnamon water, mango ginger water, orange and strawberry water, cucumber lemon water, and so on.

3. Electrolyte Drinks

Electrolytes are electrically-charged substances found in your blood, urine and other bodily fluids. They are essential to keep a healthy balance within the body and come in different forms, including chlorine, potassium, phosphate, magnesium, calcium and sodium. Sweat releases electrolytes, so in order to replenish them, you must consume foods and drinks that contain electrolytes like coconut water, citrus fruits, salt water, cranberry drink, watermelon juice, cucumber drink, etc.

4. Fruits And Vegetables

Another tip for staying hydrated in summer is adding fruits and vegetables with a high water content to your diet. Strawberries, cucumbers and watermelon contain about 92 percent of water per volume. Other fruits with high water content are cantaloupe with 90 percent, grapefruit with 91 percent, and peaches with 88 percent. Pineapple, cranberries, orange and raspberries contain 87 percent water by weight. Also, vegetables like tomatoes, beetroot, carrots and celery contain water.

5. Drink While Exercising

It is important to drink fluids during your workouts, especially if you are exercising outdoors or in a hotter climate. You should carry water with you while exercising. And it is necessary that you drink water in the few hours, leading up to your workout, as well as you need to be drinking water during the workout as well. It is recommended to drink a glass of water every 15 minutes during your exercise session.

6. Track Your Urine

One of the simplest ways to stay hydrated in summer is by watching your urine. This will let you know how much is your water intake. If your urine is dark yellow, you are likely dehydrated. The first step would be to drink quality water and ditch anything else that can dehydrate you.

7. Ditch Coffee And Green Tea

Coffee and other natural stimulants like green tea can provide many health benefits, but it can also dehydrate your body during the summer, due to its high caffeine content. Too much caffeine intake can have a diuretic effect in the body, leading to dehydration. Limit your consumption and drink plenty of hydrating fluids.

8. Herbal Teas

Another important tip for staying hydrated in summer is drinking herbal tea. Certain herbs can help in treating dehydration during the summer months. Some of the herbal teas you could have are chamomile tea, elderflower tea, licorice tea, tulsi tea, pudina tea, etc.

Few Essential Tips On How To Keep The Body Hydrated In Summer

1. Drink enough water to prevent your thirst.

2. Avoid alcohol the day before or the day after a long exercise regime and avoid exercising with a hangover.

3. Eat at least five cups of fruits and vegetables daily, as they all contain high content of water and the all-important nutrients.

4. You can also replace fluid and sodium losses with watery foods that contain salt and potassium, such as vegetable juices and soups.

