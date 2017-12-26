10 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Warm Milk With Cinnamon (Dalchini)

The moment you hear of cinnamon, you tend to associate it with the beautiful aroma emanating from your kitchen and food.
Adding a pinch of cinnamon to your food not just adds to the taste of your food, but is also known to have plenty of health benefits, which many of us might not be aware of.
Commonly known as 'dalchini' in the Indian sub-continent, cinnamon contains a rich source of antioxidants. Also, due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon helps in fighting common cold and infections.
In addition to all of these, cinnamon contains a rich source of fibre, manganese, calcium, and iron, which is why it helps to fight infections and a host of other diseases.
Consuming cinnamon in limited quantity helps to lower the blood sugar level, reduce the risk of heart disease and most important of all, aids in weight loss.
However, one needs to see to it that cinnamon should not be consumed in excess, as this can lead to certain side effects as well.
So, today, in this article, we have listed a few of the major benefits of drinking milk with cinnamon. Take a look.
1. Pain Relief:
Cinnamon when consumed along with milk can help provide an effective pain relief. Cinnamon reacts with prostaglandin that helps relax the muscles and provides relief from the pain.
2. Control Diabetes:
Take a glass of milk and then add a pinch of cinnamon and blend it well. Drink this cinnamon milk on a regular basis. It helps to prevent diabetes, especially type-2 diabetes. Several studies have shown that cinnamon helps to control diabetes.
3. Helps Prevent Insomnia:
If you are suffering from insomnia, then drinking a glass of cinnamon milk before going to bed is one of the best options to prevent the condition. Cinnamon helps in providing a relaxing effect to the nerves and muscles and thereby induces sleep.
4. Helps Prevent Cold:
Cinnamon is known for its rich antimicrobial properties. Adding a pinch of cinnamon to a glass of milk and then drinking it can effectively treat cold.
5. Treats Sore Throat:
Cinnamon milk is very effective in treating a sore throat. Known for its rich anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, drinking cinnamon milk not just helps in providing a soothing effect to your sore throat but it also helps induce sleep.
6. Aids In Weight Loss:
Cinnamon helps better glucose metabolism, prevents the storage of fat and, at the same time, keeps one full for a long period of time, thus helping one to lose weight effectively. All that one needs to do is add a pinch of cinnamon in a glass of milk, mix it thoroughly and then consume it regularly.
7. Good For Oral Health:
Cinnamon is known for its rich anti-fungal and antimicrobial properties that help fight the bacteria which affect the gums. Milk, on the other hand, is a rich source of calcium. Hence, drinking cinnamon milk on a regular basis helps to reduce cavities and strengthen the gums.
8. Good For Digestion:
Cinnamon helps to break down the fats and thus aids in digestion. Add a pinch of cinnamon to a glass of milk and then mix it well. You could also add a teaspoon of honey to it and then drink it.
9. Good For The Heart:
Cinnamon helps to reduce the bad cholesterol level in the body and, at the same time, increases the good cholesterol level. Mix a pinch of cinnamon in a glass of warm milk and then consume it. This helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases.