10 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Warm Milk With Cinnamon (Dalchini)

Cinnamon Milk Before Bed Benefits | दालचीनी वाले दूध के फायदे| Boldsky

The moment you hear of cinnamon, you tend to associate it with the beautiful aroma emanating from your kitchen and food.

Adding a pinch of cinnamon to your food not just adds to the taste of your food, but is also known to have plenty of health benefits, which many of us might not be aware of.

Commonly known as 'dalchini' in the Indian sub-continent, cinnamon contains a rich source of antioxidants. Also, due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon helps in fighting common cold and infections.

In addition to all of these, cinnamon contains a rich source of fibre, manganese, calcium, and iron, which is why it helps to fight infections and a host of other diseases.

Consuming cinnamon in limited quantity helps to lower the blood sugar level, reduce the risk of heart disease and most important of all, aids in weight loss.

However, one needs to see to it that cinnamon should not be consumed in excess, as this can lead to certain side effects as well.

So, today, in this article, we have listed a few of the major benefits of drinking milk with cinnamon. Take a look.