Durga Puja 2019: Know The Side Effects Of Sindoor (Vermillion) Before You Indulge In Sindoor Khela Wellness oi-Lekhaka

Sindoor (vermillion) is an integral part of Hindu custom that dates back to the ancient era of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Hindu married women put Sindoor, which is red colour dust in between the partition of their hair as a symbol of marriage.

'Sindoor Khela' holds an exceptional position in the life of Bengalis during Durga Puja. This puja is celebrated with all gleams and glitters for five days to mark the victory of good over evil and commemorates woman power.

Durga Puja is celebrated during the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar, i.e., September- October. It starts with Mahalaya - the famous recitation that marks the birth of Durga to the battle she fought to free heaven from the clutches of the despotic Mahisasura.

The fragrance of incense sticks, chanting of Vedic prayers, prasad, several rituals are all followed every year.

Lastly, amongst all the decked gleams of the puja, sindoor khela on the day of Visarjan (immersion) attracts particular attention.

But did you know that sindoor can be harmful too? Although, it has great significance in the life of a Hindu married woman, yet one should not forget about the health hazard that sindoor can cause.

Sindoor or vermillion is applied in between the parting of the hair and some women even use it as bindi or a red dot on their forehead. Earlier, women used to make sindoor at home by mixing turmeric powder, alum, salt, camphor, saffron, sandalwood and beet extracts.

But now the chemical composition of the market available sindoor contains artificial dyes, powder crude lead, other synthetic dyes, mercury sulfite and rhodamine B dye.

Meanwhile, a recent study has found that some manufacturers use lead tetroxide to give sindoor a distinctive red colour and this is dangerous for one's health.

Causes Skin Rashes & Itching: Many of us get attracted to the vibrant red colour of sindoor but forget to view its composition. All these compositions are harmful for your skin. Not only does this chemical red powder cause skin rashes, hair loss and itching but also is the cause of skin cancer due to the mercury sulfite content. There are other health hazards too. The rhodamine B dye leads to heredity disorder, itching, and dandruff problem. Harmful For Kidneys & Brain: Sindoor or vermillion, if consumed or inhaled unknowingly can cause food poisoning, and it is harmful to the brain, kidney, eyes and reproductive system. The lead content in vermillion even causes lead poisoning or lead nephropathy. The effects of sindoor are mostly seen in the rural woman who love to apply a lot of this red powder on their head as a symbol of long life of their husband. Buying sindoor from the local market at a cheap rate can make you cry for a lifetime. So How To Play Safe: With a high content of lead, even in the branded sindoor offered by large enterprises, it is advisable to go back to history and prepare kumkum or sindoor at home. Use herbal methods and take extracts of flowers such as hibiscus, marigold, sunflower and chandan. Even the government has made rules for companies to prepare sindoor out of herbal elements that will have a non-allergic effect on your skin. Use turmeric and alum to make kumkum at home or use red lip liners. Avoid cheap local brands of sindoor and go for herbal ones, but be sure to check the composition before buying. If you still face any irritation on your skin then go to a dermatologist. Further, keep it out of the reach of children. While taking a bath remember not to consume it unknowingly and wipe it off before bedtime as too much exposure of sindoor can have health issues. Wash your hand after applying a small amount of sindoor. Above all, read the composition and expiry date before buying it even from any branded outlet.