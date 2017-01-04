Coconut Oil Is Better Than Any Toothpaste! Read To Find Out How

Taking care of the body is incomplete without proper dental care. Taking a proper care of the teeth is important for a clean and bacteria-free mouth. It helps to prevent infections, tooth decay and cavities.
Keeping this in mind, we have formulated one of the best solutions to maintain healthy teeth. Using coconut oil for dental care is the best solution that will put a full stop for all your oral-related health problems.
Poor dental care can also lead to increased risk of stroke, dementia and respiratory issues. Using coconut oil for dental care is considered to be the best natural remedy for your teeth.
It is considered as the most versatile ingredient that has several beneficial effects on our oral health. As per a recent study, it was found that it can be used as an alternative for chemical toothpaste.
So, continue reading this article to know how we can use coconut oil for dental care.
1. How Coconut Oil Works:
Among several natural oils out there, it was found that coconut oil was the best when it came to dental care. It has antibacterial properties and helps in stopping the bacterial growth inside the mouth. It can also protect us from tooth decay caused by acid-producing bacteria. It also has the ability to fight tooth infections and is also free of the harmful chemicals present in toothpaste.
2. The Recipe:
- 2-3 spoons of baking soda
- ½ a cup coconut oil
- 15-30 drops of lemon or peppermint oil
3. Baking Soda:
Baking soda is known for its abrasiveness and this makes it effective in removing stains from the teeth, thereby making the teeth whiter.
4. Lemon:
Lemon juice will reduce the amount of acid that touches the teeth. It is recommended not to overuse lemon, as it may wear off the enamel.
5. Peppermint Oil:
Peppermint oil is found to be effective in killing anaerobic bacteria that thrive in a low oxygen environment like mouth and can cause gum disease.
6. Instructions:
Preparing this natural remedy using coconut oil for dental care is very simple. Mix all the ingredients and use it just like how you'd use a normal toothpaste.
7. Usage:
You can try out the oil pulling method by swishing one spoon of this mixture in your mouth for 15-20 minutes. Do this in the morning before breakfast and spit out the mixture before washing your mouth.
