10 Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Lemon Tea

Tea is an aromatic and a common household beverage. Some people just prefer it black (without milk) and some prefer it with milk. Apart from black tea, tea can be prepared in various ways as well such as green tea, oolong tea, blue tea, lemon tea, pu-erh tea, and so on. In this article, we will be writing about the health benefits of lemon tea.

What Is Lemon Tea?

Lemon tea is a form of black tea to which lemon juice and sugar or jaggery is added. Adding lemon juice to the tea not only enhances the flavour but also gives the tea a different colour. This makes lemon tea a wonderful beverage.

Lemon tea is the best go-to drink to start your mornings. Lemons contain vitamin C, an antioxidant that protects the immune system, prevents scurvy, lowers hypertension, prevents common cold among many others.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Lemon Tea?

1. Aids digestion

Drinking lemon tea first thing in the morning will help facilitate digestion by eliminating the toxins and waste products out of the system [1] . Vitamin C or ascorbic acid helps in reducing the symptoms of bloating, indigestion and heartburn and lowers the chances of infections in the gastrointestinal tract [2] . In addition, lemon tea stimulates stomach acid production and bile secretion which in turn helps in the breakdown of food material and absorption of nutrients.

2. Helps in weight loss

Sipping a cup of lemon tea is known to accelerate weight loss. Excess weight in the body can lead to heart-related problems like high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, etc. Drinking lemon tea will give you an extra edge to losing excess weight efficiently as vitamin C helps to metabolise fat to generate energy [3] , [4] . This vitamin synthesises carnitine which transports fat molecules for fat oxidation and provides energy [5] .

3. Controls blood sugar

Lemon tea can be a perfect drink for diabetics as lemons contain a compound called hesperidin which exhibits several pharmacological actions like antihyperlipidemic, and antidiabetic activities [6] . Hesperidin activates the enzymes in the body which affect the blood sugar levels. This keeps the insulin level stable and prevents diabetes.

4. Prevents cancer

Lemon tea has strong anticancerous property which is credited to vitamin C, an antioxidant that prevents the damage of healthy cells caused by unwanted free radicals [7] . It inhibits the growth of cancerous cells, thereby reducing the chances of getting cancer. Furthermore, lemons contain another compound called limonoids which help in fighting against colon, breast, lung and mouth cancer [8] .

5. Detoxifies the body

Lemon tea helps in detoxification which means it has the ability to remove all the toxins out from the body. Toxins are ingested through water, pollutants and various other ways which get absorbed through the skin and respiratory tract very easily. As these toxins start accumulating in the body, it will hamper the normal functioning of the body. The ascorbic acid in lemons acts as a detoxifying agent that cleanses the body and prevents diseases and infections [9] .

6. Treats cold and flu

If you are prone to cold and flu, it means you have low immunity and you need to strengthen it by drinking lemon tea. Lemons, being an excellent source of vitamin C, can prevent the common cold and flu and also can treat it [10] . If you are suffering from sore throat, drinking warm lemon tea can help soothe your throat.

7. Good for the heart

Did you know that drinking lemon tea can promote cardiovascular health? Lemons contain flavonoids like quercetin which contains antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties [11] , [12] . According to the Journal of the American Heart Association, quercetin aids in the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular disease. It prevents the formation of blood clots in the arteries which leads to heart attack.

8. Increases iron absorption

Vitamin C is known to help in the better absorption of non-heme iron [13] . The body needs iron to create haemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells that transports oxygen to various parts of the organs. Non-heme iron found in plants isn't absorbed easily by the body. So, consuming lemon tea after meals will enhance iron absorption.

9. Treats skin problems

If you are suffering from skin-related problems like acne, pimples, dark spots, etc., drink lemon tea. Because lemons contain vitamin C which helps in getting rid of dark spots and acne and lightens and brightens the complexion [14] , [15] . Drinking lemon tea will aid in blood circulation, purification and cleansing of the body. It will also slow down ageing by preventing free radical damage.

10. Treats surgical swelling

After surgery, it is common to experience swelling or oedema which is characterised by visible puffiness from fluid accumulation in the body tissues. This causes pain and discomfort so, drinking lemon tea can trigger the lymph system to eliminate the excess fluid out of the body. This will help alleviate oedema or swelling.

How To Make Lemon Tea

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 black tea bag or 2 teaspoons of tea leaves

1 freshly squeezed lemon juice

Sugar/jaggery/honey to taste

Method:

Boil 1 cup of water in a bowl.

Add the tea leaves or the tea bag and leave it on for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Strain it in a cup and add the lemon juice to it.

Lastly, add sweet to taste and your lemon tea is ready.

Note: Avoid lemon tea during pregnancy and breastfeeding. It should not also be consumed when you are suffering from diarrhoea or irritable bowel syndrome.