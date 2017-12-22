Everybody loves to add chicken to their meal. Not only is it cheap compared to other meats like beef or mutton, it is also very enriching for the skin and body.

Chicken has a lot of nutrients, which make it a super-healthy food and it so versatile that it can be used to gain as well as lose weight.

Chicken helps in the growth and development of the body cells and tissues, making it stronger.

Here are 10 amazing health benefits of eating chicken. To all the chicken lovers out there, go ahead and read this piece of useful information!

#1 High In Protein As everyone knows about this fact, chicken has high amounts of protein that help to build stronger muscles. This is the best source of lean and low-fat protein that can you eat to fill your stomach, treat your taste buds and lose weight. Chicken is the answer if you are aiming at a healthy and long-term weight loss aid. #2 Natural Anti-depressant Yes, you read that right! Chicken is just the same as turkey and has high levels of the amino acid called tryptophan. That is the reason why you feel relieved after hogging onto one full bowl of chicken soup. If you are feeling low and depressed, go for some chicken wings, as it will increase the serotonin levels in your brain to enhance your mood and relieve you from all that stress. #3 Prevents Bone Loss If you are leaving your adulthood and entering old age, you'll probably be concerned about arthritis and other bone-related diseases. But not to worry, as a few bowls of chicken each day can significantly help in fighting against bone loss with the proteins that you consume. #4 Good For Your Heart Eating chicken helps you to control and suppress the homocysteine levels and this protects your heart against various cardiovascular diseases. Homocysteine is an amino acid that can be significantly dangerous to the heart if it is in high levels. Read Also: 10 Incredible Benefits Of Exercising Before Breakfast. #5 Plenty Of Phosphorus Eating chicken also aids to have a better smile now! It is rich in phosphorus that helps to regulate the teeth and bone health. It is very effective for enhancing the teeth and gums health. Phosphorus helps in maintaining the kidney, liver and central nervous system as well. Go on, eat a bird and grin away! #6 Selenium Content Selenium is one of the main components of chicken. Wondering what is selenium? Well, it is an essential mineral that helps to improve the metabolism of the body. It also helps to better the thyroid glands as well as the body's immunity. These properties will help you lose weight as well as stay away from various diseases. So, the next time you eat chicken, know that you are going to be fit and healthy! Read Also: 10 Amazing Homemade Weight Loss Detox Drinks. #7 Metabolism Booster The vitamin B6 present in chicken helps to boost the metabolic rate of your body, meaning it helps to easily digest the food without storing it as fats in the body, leading to weight loss. It will also help to keep the blood vessels healthy and the energy level will also be high, as it is an excellent source of protein. #8 Rich In Niacin Niacin is an essential vitamin that helps to guard the body against cancer. Chicken is found to be rich in niacin that helps to guard the body against genetic damage caused by faulty DNA and various cancers. #9 Promotes Eye Health Like many other foods, chicken can also help to promote good eye health. It is rich in retinol, alpha and beta-carotene and lycopene that are all derived from vitamin A. These are very essential for maintaining a good eye health. #10 Essential For Healthy Tissue Growth Many of us face problems like chapped lips and cracked skin that seem so stubborn that they won't reduce even after applying various chapsticks. The substance called riboflavin, which is found in chicken, especially in its liver, helps to repair the tissues and gives a more flawless skin and promotes its health. These are only a few health benefits of eating chicken out of the endless list.

