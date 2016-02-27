Yellow teeth or stain on teeth certainly causes an embarrassment for anyone. It is a major turn off. Improper hygiene causes yellowing of the teeth. Teeth turns yellow due to various reasons.
But most importantly it is an improper oral care regimen that we follow, which can lead to the formation of plaque and tartar on the teeth.
Foods such as wine, tea, coffee and soda can stain the teeth and darken your smile. But, there are also a handful of foods that can help whiten the teeth.
Even though they are not effective as chemical treatments, they are totally natural and do not harm the teeth in any way. Of late, the chemicals have also found to be quite dangerous to the health. Hence, going natural is the best option.
So, include these foods in your diet to get healthy and white teeth. A balanced diet is essential for healthy teeth. These foods help to maintain the health of the teeth. They also help in fighting tooth decay. These foods make the teeth shiny and white naturally.
In this article, we at Boldsky are listing out some of the amazing foods that help to whiten the teeth naturally. Read on and do include these foods in your daily diet to maintain a proper oral health.
Broccoli
Eating raw broccoli can help to polish and clean the teeth. The iron present in broccoli provides protection to the teeth against the enamel-degrading acid that is produced by the bacteria. This in turn helps to prevent stains and cavities in the teeth.
Apple
Chewing on apples helps to scrub the teeth. Apple is packed with malic acid, which is used as an ingredient in toothpastes. Malic acid increases the saliva production that helps to clean the teeth and it also helps to remove the stains.
Strawberry
Strawberry also contains malic acid that acts as a natural astringent. Eating them will do the trick. It can also be mixed with some baking soda to clean the teeth.
Seeds And Nuts
Since seeds and nuts are abrasive in nature, consuming them rubs plaque and stains off the surface of the teeth. They also contain proteins that help to whiten the teeth.
Pears
Pear is yet another food that can be used to whiten the teeth. It neutralises the pesky staining bacteria on the teeth. Increased saliva production brought about by this fruit washes away the food debris, leaving the teeth sparkly white.
Carrots
Carrots are one of the best foods that help to whiten the teeth by stimulating saliva. Saliva aids in washing away the food debris and it also strengthens the gums.
Related Articles
- 10 Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Seeds
- 10 Silent Signs Of Gum Disease You Must Never Ignore!
- 12 Natural Toothache Remedies To Keep Your Dentist Away
- 10 Homemade Remedies To Whiten Teeth
- 10 Foods That Are Extremely Good For Your Teeth
- Gum Disease Can Cause This Serious Health Issue, Check It Out!
- What To Do When You Have Bleeding Gums?
- Oral Bacteria Can Affect Your Gut: Study
- Did You Know That Banana Peels Can Solve These Top Health Problems?
- Home Remedies For Oral Thrush In Infants & Kids
- Smoking, Drinking Affects Dental Fillings Finds Research
- Tried & Tested Popular Weight Loss Tricks That You Can Follow Today
- 10 Foods That Kill Your Sex Drive
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.