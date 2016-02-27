Yellow teeth or stain on teeth certainly causes an embarrassment for anyone. It is a major turn off. Improper hygiene causes yellowing of the teeth. Teeth turns yellow due to various reasons.

But most importantly it is an improper oral care regimen that we follow, which can lead to the formation of plaque and tartar on the teeth.

Foods such as wine, tea, coffee and soda can stain the teeth and darken your smile. But, there are also a handful of foods that can help whiten the teeth.

Even though they are not effective as chemical treatments, they are totally natural and do not harm the teeth in any way. Of late, the chemicals have also found to be quite dangerous to the health. Hence, going natural is the best option.

So, include these foods in your diet to get healthy and white teeth. A balanced diet is essential for healthy teeth. These foods help to maintain the health of the teeth. They also help in fighting tooth decay. These foods make the teeth shiny and white naturally.

In this article, we at Boldsky are listing out some of the amazing foods that help to whiten the teeth naturally. Read on and do include these foods in your daily diet to maintain a proper oral health.