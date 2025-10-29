Shukra Gochar 2025 On Tulsi Vivah; These Zodiac Signs Can Make A Fortune, Are You One Of Them?

Vivek Agnihotri Eats This Rice To Keep His Blood Sugar Under Check, Here's Why You Should Know About It

When it comes to healthy living, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri isn't just making headlines for his films - he's setting an example with his lifestyle. In a conversation with Curly Tales, The Kashmir Files director revealed a dietary habit that's turning heads in the wellness world: he eats black rice to keep his blood sugar stable.

Unlike many who can't resist the comfort of white rice, Agnihotri opts for this power-packed alternative, saying it's "slowly absorbed by the body and doesn't spike blood sugar levels." He's not diabetic - but his choice shows a proactive approach to health that experts are now applauding.

Let's understand why black rice might just be the unsung hero in your plate, and what white rice is secretly doing to your blood sugar levels.

Why Vivek Agnihotri Chooses Black Rice

Agnihotri explained that he includes black rice with vegetables and avoids using oil. His focus is on complex carbohydrates and fibre, which play a vital role in managing how the body processes sugar. "Black rice gets slowly absorbed in your body. It doesn't spike blood sugar levels, and all the issues happen only when blood sugar levels spike. This is the beginning of the disease," he said.

While he clarified that he is not diabetic, his approach aligns with what most nutritionists recommend - maintaining stable glucose levels through mindful eating, not restrictive diets.

Does Black Rice Really Help Manage Blood Sugar?

Black rice can help manage blood sugar levels due to its high fibre and antioxidant content. Unlike white rice, which is refined and quickly raises glucose levels, black rice digests slowly, leading to a gradual release of sugar into the bloodstream.

This prevents sudden spikes and crashes that can strain the pancreas. Its anthocyanins-natural plant compounds also found in blueberries-further support insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation. While it's a healthier option for diabetics or those at risk, portion control is still key. Replacing white rice with black rice can be a smart, sustainable step for better metabolic balance.

Black Rice vs White Rice: What's The Difference?

If white rice is your comfort food, you're not alone. But while it's soft, easy to cook, and universally loved, it might not be doing your health any favours. Here's how the two compare:

White Rice:

White rice is polished and refined, which means its outer bran layer and germ are removed, leaving behind mostly starchy endosperm. This makes it high in carbohydrates but low in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Though it's easy to digest and a quick source of energy, it also causes faster blood sugar spikes - a red flag for diabetics and those trying to maintain metabolic health.

Black Rice:

On the other hand, black rice is a whole grain with the bran intact, giving it a rich, nutty flavour and a chewy texture. It's loaded with iron, vitamin E, protein, and, most importantly, antioxidants - particularly anthocyanins, the same compounds that give blueberries their deep purple hue.

These antioxidants protect your body from oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and promote better heart health. Its low glycemic index makes it a smart choice for people with diabetes or insulin resistance.

The Hidden Downsides Of White Rice For Diabetics

Eating white rice regularly can increase your risk of blood sugar spikes and eventually lead to insulin resistance. Studies show that those who consume white rice as a staple have a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, especially when it's paired with a sedentary lifestyle.

Moreover, refined carbs in white rice can cause quick hunger pangs, pushing people to overeat. This frequent snacking and unstable glucose level cycle can lead to weight gain and poor metabolic health.

Nutritionists advise that if you can't completely avoid white rice, you can mix it with high-fibre grains like brown, red, or black rice to slow down digestion and keep your meals balanced.

How To Include Black Rice In Your Diet

If you're planning to make the switch, do it gradually. Black rice can be used in multiple ways - as a base for Buddha bowls, added to stir-fried vegetables, or enjoyed plain with a drizzle of ghee and lentils. It takes longer to cook than white rice, but the health benefits make the extra effort worth it.

For best results, soak black rice overnight and cook it slowly to retain its nutrients.

Whether you're diabetic or simply health-conscious, swapping your grain could be one of the simplest yet most powerful changes you make this year.