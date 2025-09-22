English Edition
Should You Work Out On An Empty Stomach? Trainer Who Helped Anant Ambani Lose 108 Kilos In 18 Months Explains

By

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has trained big names like Nita Ambani and helped Anant Ambani lose 108 kilos in 18 months, recently shared his thoughts on a common fitness question: Is it good to exercise on an empty stomach?

In an Instagram post, he broke down the myths, explained what really happens in the body, and reminded people that fitness isn't about copy-pasting someone else's routine, it's about finding what works for you.

Empty Stomach Workouts Trainer Explains

Does Working Out Empty Really Burn Fat?

A lot of people think that if you don't eat before exercising, your body will instantly start burning fat. Vinod cleared this up: it doesn't really work that way.

Real fat loss usually kicks in after you've been working out for more than an hour, once your body temperature rises enough to trigger the process. So skipping food before the gym won't magically melt fat. In fact, for some people, it might just make them feel tired or low on energy.

Why Bodybuilders Eat Before Hitting The Gym

For people lifting heavy weights like bodybuilders eating before a workout makes a big difference. That meal gives them the energy to train harder, lift heavier, and perform better.

After the workout, food again plays a key role. It helps muscles recover and grow stronger. So if building strength and muscle is the goal, eating before and after exercise is usually the smarter choice.

No One-Size-Fits-All Rule

Vinod's main point was simple: there's no universal answer. Some people feel more comfortable training after a meal, while others prefer exercising first thing in the morning without eating. Both approaches can work; it just depends on your lifestyle, your comfort, and your goals.

If you're aiming for strength and muscle, a pre-workout meal may help you. If you like light, morning workouts and feel fine without food, that's okay too.

Listen To Your Body

At the end of the day, what is important is how your body feels. If eating before a workout makes you sluggish, skip it. If skipping food makes you dizzy or drained, then fuel up before training.

The goal is not to blindly follow trends but to understand your own needs and stick to a routine that keeps you energised and motivated.

Find What Works For You

Vinod Channa's advice highlights the fact that fitness is personal. There's no "right" or "wrong" answer to whether you should work out on an empty stomach. What counts is building a routine that fits your body, your goals, and your lifestyle. So, instead of stressing about rules, pay attention to how you feel and let that guide your fitness journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on social media content and publicly reported information. Always consult a qualified professional before making changes to your diet, exercise, or wellness routine.
