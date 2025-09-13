Which Chocolate Flavour Are Your Favourite Bollywood Couples? Find Out This International Chocolate Day 2025

Teachers Grooving With Their Students On 'Thumak' Song Is Sheer Good Vibes And Will Melt Your Heart!

Happy Birthday Mahima Chaudhry: Bollywood’s ‘Pardes’ Girl Who Became An Inspiring Survivor Of Breast Cancer

Navratri 2025: Why Parijat, the Night-Blooming Flower, Is Special to Maa Durga and What Makes It Sacred

World First Aid Day 2025: Would You Know What To Do If Someone Fainted Next to You? 10 Simple First Aid Skills

Miss And Mrs India Astral 2025 Proves Beauty Pageants Are About Empowerment, Not Just Crowns!

Edible Bras Can Be Fun Thing For Couples, But They Do Come With Health Warning, Can Make Snack Attack Bitter!

World First Aid Day 2025: Bleeding, Burns, Strokes? Expert On Why ‘Golden Hour’ Decides Between Life And Death

Ozempic Hit With $2 Billion Lawsuit Due To Severe Side Effects: 10 Famous Celebrities Who Admitted Using It Health oi-Deepannita Das

For many, Ozempic seemed like a miracle drug-a quick solution for weight loss in a world obsessed with body image. It was touted as life-changing by some and openly embraced by celebrities who shared their weight-loss journeys. But now, the story has taken a darker turn.

Over 2,000 lawsuits have been filed against Ozempic's manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, with legal experts estimating liabilities may exceed $2 billion. At the heart of these lawsuits are allegations of devastating side effects that have left patients with lifelong health struggles.

The juxtaposition is startling: while some stars openly credit Ozempic for their transformations, countless others are in courtrooms, fighting for justice after enduring painful and sometimes permanent damage.

Ozempic Hit With 2 Billion Lawsuit

The lawsuits allege that Novo Nordisk failed to properly warn patients and healthcare providers about the dangers of Ozempic and similar GLP-1 drugs. The claims outline a disturbing range of complications:

a. Gastroparesis (stomach paralysis): The most common allegation is that Ozempic slows stomach emptying to the point of paralysis. Patients report endless cycles of vomiting, chronic nausea, abdominal pain, and severe dehydration. Some have been hospitalized and even required feeding tubes, with little chance of full recovery.

b. Intestinal Blockage (Ileus): Lawsuits claim that Ozempic can trigger intestinal blockages requiring emergency surgery. In fact, the FDA added a warning for ileus in September 2023, acknowledging post-market reports.

c. Vision Loss (NAION): A growing concern involves Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION), a condition linked to sudden, irreversible vision loss. Emerging research suggests semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, may heighten this risk.

d. Other Health Risks: Beyond these, plaintiffs cite gallbladder disease, kidney damage, and pancreatitis as potential consequences.

The central argument is chilling! Novo Nordisk allegedly marketed Ozempic aggressively for weight loss while downplaying life-threatening risks.

Famous Celebs Who Admitted To Using Ozempic

Despite the ongoing lawsuits, several celebrities have openly admitted to using Ozempic, often sparking public debate about the ethics and risks of relying on such drugs for weight loss.

1. Kelly Osbourne - She admitted that Ozempic was part of her post-pregnancy weight management, though she defended her choice amid criticism.

2. Amy Schumer - Known for her candidness, Schumer revealed she tried Ozempic but stopped due to the side effects.

3. Elon Musk - The tech billionaire publicly credited fasting and Wegovy (a drug similar to Ozempic) for his dramatic weight loss.

4. Oprah Winfrey - Oprah's admission sparked waves across the wellness world as she shared her struggles with weight loss and Ozempic's role.

5. James Corden - The former talk show host acknowledged using the drug as part of his health journey.

6. Rebel Wilson - Wilson, who has been open about her "Year of Health," confirmed she used Ozempic briefly.

7. Whoopi Goldberg - The actress and talk show host discussed her use of Ozempic on-air, encouraging conversations about its popularity.

8. Chelsea Handler - Handler admitted she was prescribed Ozempic without fully knowing what it was, later expressing regret.

9. Sunny Hostin - The TV host revealed her use of the drug, sparking discussions about transparency and responsibility.

10. Sharon Osbourne - Sharon openly admitted to using Ozempic and spoke about how drastically it impacted her body.

Temporary Fix Can Be Dangerous

For celebrities, Ozempic often appears as a temporary fix to weight struggles, shared in glamorous magazine interviews or TV appearances. But for thousands of everyday users, the reality has been far less shiny. Patients suffering from gastroparesis describe an endless cycle of nausea and vomiting that has stolen their quality of life. Others live with the trauma of sudden vision loss or endure the complications of emergency surgeries.

This divide raises a haunting question: when the rich and famous normalize a drug, does it pressure ordinary people to take risks they may not fully understand?

As the lawsuits progress, Ozempic's story shows more than just medical risk-it's about corporate responsibility, transparency, and public awareness. The demand for weight-loss solutions is real, but when life-threatening consequences are hidden behind glossy marketing, lives are put at stake.

Doctors warn that no shortcut comes without consequences. The rise of lawsuits is a reminder that health should never be compromised for aesthetics. Patients deserve truth, clarity, and safety-not silence.

The ongoing Ozempic lawsuits and celebrity confessions reveal two sides of the same story: one of glamour, success, and transformation, and another of pain, regret, and irreversible damage. With more than 2,000 lawsuits and billions in potential liability, the conversation around Ozempic is shifting from admiration to accountability.

Whether you see it as a miracle drug or a dangerous gamble, one truth remains-every choice about our bodies deserves honesty, caution, and full awareness of risks.