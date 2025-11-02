On Masaba Gupta's Birthday, Her ‘Ghar Ka Khaana' Secret For Lowering Cortisol Naturally Is Worth Copying

Buying Gold As ‘Fear Asset' In 2025? Baba Vanga's Viral 2026 ‘Cash Crush' Prophecy May Make You Think Twice!

You know you've reached peak adulthood when stress levels become a regular part of conversation. And when fashion designer Masaba Gupta admitted that her cortisol, the infamous "stress hormone", was "through the roof," fans couldn't help but relate.

Known for her creative brilliance and unapologetic authenticity, Masaba has always balanced her chaotic schedule with mindful living. But even she isn't immune to stress, the silent disruptor that sneaks into your system through long hours, poor sleep, or endless scrolling. Instead of turning to quick fixes, Masaba did something simple yet profound: she went back to ghar ka khaana. Because sometimes, the calm your body craves really does begin in your kitchen.

Masaba Gupta isn't just a fashion icon; she's also become a lifestyle inspiration for many and 02 November marks her 35th birthday. Between running a booming fashion label and being a new mom, she's learned the hard way that the body speaks, and cortisol is one of its loudest alarms.

When Masaba shared her recent health update on Instagram, she didn't dramatise it. Instead, she showed her plate. A wholesome beetroot and oats chilla paired with savoury chia seed pudding, complete with cucumber, peanut powder, hing, curry leaves, mustard, and yoghurt. No fancy plating, no exotic superfoods. Just a mindful, homemade spread designed to soothe her system.

Her caption said it all: "Apparently, my cortisol levels are through the roof. Calming it down with ghar ka khaana. It all begins in the kitchen."

2. Why Cortisol Deserves Your Attention

Cortisol isn't the villain it's made out to be; in fact, it's essential. It regulates blood pressure, balances sugar levels, and helps your body respond to stress. But when your lifestyle keeps it elevated for too long, the side effects start showing up as fatigue, anxiety, belly fat, and even inflammation.

Experts say that one of the simplest ways to bring cortisol back under control is by changing what's on your plate. Food can either spike your stress or smooth it out. And Masaba's meal choices, rooted in traditional, gut-friendly recipes, are exactly what modern nutritionists swear by.

3. Masaba's "Cortisol-Calming" Plate

You've had a long day. Your inbox is overflowing, traffic feels endless, and even your phone won't stop buzzing. The body's natural reaction to all this chaos? Cortisol, the "stress hormone." While cortisol helps you stay alert in short bursts, chronic elevation of it can wreak havoc on your mind and body, leading to anxiety, fatigue, sleep issues, and even stubborn belly fat.

But here's the good news: the antidote doesn't lie in expensive supplements or wellness retreats. It's right in your kitchen.

Recently, the ace designer has shared a 'cortisol caming' plate of food on her Instagram handle.

Beetroot, rich in nitrates and antioxidants, improves blood flow and reduces oxidative stress. Oats, full of soluble fibre, stabilize blood sugar, preventing the highs and crashes that mess with your hormones.

The chia pudding was the perfect sidekick. Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help regulate the adrenal glands responsible for cortisol production. Adding cucumber and yoghurt added hydration and probiotics, crucial for gut health, which directly impacts mood and stress regulation.

Even the spices, hing, curry leaves, and mustard, have Ayurvedic significance. They aid digestion, reduce bloating, and keep inflammation in check. Together, the plate wasn't just food, it was a well-designed wellness plan in disguise.

Well, the food you eat daily can either fuel stress or fight it. Simple home-cooked meals made with mindful ingredients can calm your hormones and help your body bounce back to balance. Here's how you can keep your cortisol levels under check naturally, one comforting, delicious plate at a time.

1. Start Your Day With Warm Water And A Handful Of Nuts

Instead of coffee first thing in the morning, try sipping warm water with a pinch of turmeric or lemon. It hydrates your system, aids digestion, and gives your adrenals a gentle start. Follow this with a handful of soaked almonds or walnuts.

Nuts are rich in magnesium, a mineral that directly reduces cortisol production. Magnesium helps relax muscles, supports brain function, and regulates your nervous system's stress response. The healthy fats in walnuts also balance blood sugar, which prevents cortisol spikes caused by sudden energy crashes. A small, mindful breakfast sets the tone for a calmer, more grounded day.

2. Make Complex Carbohydrates Your Midday Ally

Cortisol levels tend to peak in the morning and gradually fall through the day. Skipping meals or relying on processed snacks disrupts this rhythm. Instead, include complex carbohydrates like brown rice, millets, or oats in your lunch.

These carbs help your brain produce serotonin, the "happy hormone" that naturally suppresses cortisol. Unlike refined sugar, complex carbs release energy slowly, preventing blood sugar dips that make you irritable or anxious. Pair them with lentils or veggies, and you've got a mood-balancing meal that fuels both focus and calm.

3. Include Probiotic-Rich Foods For A Happy Gut

Your gut and brain are deeply connected, when one is upset, the other follows. An unhealthy gut microbiome can elevate cortisol levels and amplify your body's stress signals. That's why adding probiotic-rich foods like homemade curd, fermented pickles, or buttermilk can make a real difference.

Probiotics improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and enhance the gut's ability to produce neurotransmitters like GABA and serotonin, both known to regulate stress and anxiety. Pairing your meals with curd or sipping buttermilk post-lunch can help your body stay cool and cortisol stay low.

4. Add Colourful Veggies To Your Dinner Plate

When it comes to cortisol control, antioxidants are your biggest defense. Stress triggers oxidative damage in the body, and colorful vegetables like spinach, carrots, bell peppers, and tomatoes neutralize it beautifully.

These vegetables are loaded with vitamin C, beta-carotene, and polyphenols, compounds that protect cells and support adrenal gland health. Vitamin C, in particular, plays a vital role in bringing cortisol levels back to normal after stressful situations. A dinner plate filled with bright greens, reds, and yellows isn't just visually pleasing, it's biochemically calming.

5. Choose Herbal Teas Over Caffeinated Beverages

Too much caffeine can elevate cortisol levels and interfere with your sleep cycle. If you often feel jittery or restless after coffee, switch to herbal teas like chamomile, tulsi, or ashwagandha tea.

Tulsi (holy basil) has adaptogenic properties, it helps the body adapt to stress without draining your energy. Ashwagandha, another ancient herb, is clinically proven to reduce cortisol and improve resilience. A soothing evening tea ritual can work wonders for your mood and sleep quality, signaling your body to unwind and restore.

6. End The Day With A Light, Comforting Meal

Late-night heavy dinners or overeating can elevate cortisol and disturb your body's rest cycle. The key is to eat early and keep it simple, like a bowl of khichdi, soup, or dal-rice with a drizzle of ghee.

A light, warm meal calms the digestive system and prevents cortisol spikes that occur when the body struggles to process excess food before bedtime. Adding turmeric, cumin, or ginger not only enhances flavor but also supports liver detox and reduces inflammation, another silent cortisol trigger.

If you crave dessert, go for a small piece of dark chocolate. It's rich in flavonoids that reduce stress hormones and elevate mood naturally.

Instead of reaching for pills or quick fixes, let food be your therapy. After all, when your plate is balanced, your mind follows. A peaceful gut, steady energy, and mindful meals, that's the real recipe for calm.