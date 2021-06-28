Why Should You Consume Dates Soaked In Milk? Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Food combinations come under an extremely popular diet and eating rules with amazing health benefits. Among such food-combination diets, the benefits of eating dates with milk or particularly, eating dates soaked in milk are well documented in some studies.

Dates (Phoenix dactylifera L.) are dried fruits and a good source of vital antioxidants, mainly phenolics and carotenoids. They are packed with an abundance of nutrients like iron, potassium, selenium, magnesium, copper, vitamin B-complex, vitamin C, dietary fibre, protein, along with high energy and natural fruit sugars like fructose and glucose. [1]

On the other hand, milk is rich in calcium, riboflavin, iron, vitamin B12, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin A, magnesium and vitamin D. A study has shown the presence of around 44 nutrients in milk that includes around 18 amino acids, 9 minerals, 10 vitamins, healthy fats, proteins and carbohydrates. [2]

In this article, we will discuss some of the effective health benefits of dates soaked in milk. Take a look.

1. Improve haemoglobin count

Iron is a vital compound found in dates, which is also vital for the production of haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells. In a study, it was found that when dates soaked in milk and then boiled for a period of time, were given to healthy individuals (above 18 and below 55 age people) every morning on an empty stomach, their haemoglobin levels increased in a period of 10 days. [3] This combination may help treat related problems like anaemia.

2. Benefit pregnancy

According to a study, dates soaked in cow's milk can act as a health promoter for pregnant women and benefit them and their foetus in many different ways. The study mentions that consuming dates and milk mixture regularly can help generate bones and blood of the foetus.

All you have to do is soak 5-6 dates in fresh cow's milk overnight. Then, the next morning, grind the mixture, pour in a glass and add a pinch of cardamom powder along with a teaspoon of honey. [4]

3. Help get rid of wrinkles

Dates and milk contain an abundance of antioxidant compounds which are helpful in removing signs of ageing like wrinkles. Dates, especially, have anti-ageing, soothing and regenerative properties, which is excellent for the skin. Another aspect is, studies say that vata aggravations may cause early ageing. [5] Therefore, dates (soaked or cooked) being a vata-pacifying diet, can help balance vata and keep ageing symptoms away. Avoid eating dried dates as they may work oppositely. [6]

You can soak a few dates in milk overnight; make a thick paste the next morning with added honey. Apply on the face for 15-20 minutes, wash and pat dry. Do it once a week.

4. Boost stamina

100 g of dates provide around 15 per cent of the total daily recommended energy [7] while milk provides around 9.1 per cent of the total recommended supply of energy. [8] Soaking dates in milk can act as a nutrient-dense food and increase energy levels and boost the stamina of a person.

Caution, some studies say that take dates with milk only if your 'pitta' is good to avoid their adverse effects.

5. Improve fertility

Dates soaked in milk may help promote both male and female fertility. This could be due to the presence of phytochemicals compounds in them which could help improve fertility problems in both such as increasing sperm production, protecting testicular function, helping in the formation of mature female eggs and their quality and helping in implantation. [9] This powerful combination can also help increase the libido in men and women of all ages.

Soak a few dates in goat milk overnight. Grind them the next morning, add cardamom and honey and consume.

Other Unproven Benefits Of Dates And Milk

May help clear phlegm and treat prolonged cough. Boil dates in milk and consume.

May help treat insomnia. Consume a few dates with warm milk.

May help reduce blood pressure. Eat dates soaked in milk for around 30 minutes and consume them before meals.

Eating soaked dates in milk can be good for nursing mothers to improve the production of breast milk.

May help strengthen bones and prevent bone-related diseases.

May help improve the functioning of the nervous system.

Why Soak Dates Only In Milk?

Dates are rich in iron while milk is packed with calcium. Studies say that calcium can inhibit the absorption of iron in the body, thus causing their deficiency. Taking dates and milk at least an hour difference can efficiently help in the absorption of calcium from milk and iron from dates, maintaining the levels of both these essential nutrients in the body. [10]

However, the study has also pointed out that this effect is for a short duration and the adaptation of both may occur with time.

To avoid the difference in absorption, the best way is to soak dates in milk. This will not only help soften the hard and dry pulp of dates, but will also infuse both their nutrients and prepare one of the best healthy drinks for people of all ages.

How To Prepare

Ingredients

4-5 dates

A glass of lukewarm milk

Cardamom and honey (optional)

Method

Soak dates in lukewarm milk overnight.

Next morning, remove the seeds and blend the mixture.

Add cardamom and honey for added taste, if preferable.

Drink on an empty stomach every morning before a meal.

To Conclude

Use the best quality of dates such as Medjool and Iranian dates to get maximum benefits. Also, make sure to wash the dates properly before soaking them. It is always good to check with a dietician first.