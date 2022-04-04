What Is Gulkand? Know About Its Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Rose, the king of flowers, has a wide range of pharmacological benefits; its petals are the major used part for the preparation of medicine, perfume and food products.

Gulkand or rose petal jam is one of the popular Ayurvedic preparation made from fresh rose petals, especially Rosa Damascena or Damask rose, and sugar. It has a unique taste and fragrance and is known for its cooling effect on the body, thus treating diseases such as skin rashes, stomach acids, acne or those related to aggravated pitta. [1]

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of gulkand. Take a look.

How Is Gulkand Made?

Gulkand is super easy to make with the help of rose petals and sugar. All you need to do is to take a jar and add the first layer of rose petals evenly, followed by a layer of sugar. Repeat the steps until the jar is full. Then, close the lid of the jar and keep it in the sun for around a week or for 10 days, mixing the ingredients regularly. The unique, aromatic, firm and bright red end product is the gulkand.

Nutrition In Gulkand

As gulkand is made largely with rose petals, some of the active compounds found in them may include flavonoids, anthocyanins, terpenes, kaempferol, quercetin and organic acids.

Gulkand is packed with vitamin C and also other vitamins like vitamin K, B and E. It contains minerals like calcium, magnesium and copper. Also, rose petal jam contains around 85-90 per cent of water and 0 per cent fat and cholesterol.

Health Benefits Of Gulkand 1. Prevents sunstroke Gulkand is great for summers; due to its natural cooling properties, it can help beat the summer heat and reduce the risk of sunstroke and related symptoms like nose bleeding and fatigue. Gulkand also helps rejuvenate the body so that you feel refreshed during the scorching summer heat. 2. Helps in weight loss Gulkand contains no fat and cholesterol and can be included in the diet for weight loss. Its consumption can help burn the fat in the body and help in weight management. Some experts also say that gulkand can help reduce the feeling of hunger and control appetite. It is also energy-boosting and helps keep one energised during the weight loss process. disorders-cure Prevention Of Blindness Week: What Is Presbyopia, A Common Age-Related Eye Condition? Causes & Treatments 3. Reduces pain during menstruation Roses have an analgesic effect mainly due to the presence of compounds like quercetin and kaempferol, says a study. It can help reduce pain during menstruation and can also relax the muscles and reduce heavy menstrual bleeding. Gulkand can also help treat other menstrual problems like PCOD and white vaginal discharge. [2] 4. Treats stomach problems Gulkand's natural cooling properties may help treat a range of stomach problems like acidity and heartburn. When consumed, it helps balance the pitta of the body and thus, calms the stomach fire and reduces its acidity. Some studies also talk about the laxative effects of gulkand that may help relieve constipation. [3] 5. Treats mouth Ulcers Mouth ulcers can be caused due to various reasons like burns while eating or drinking, food allergy, hormonal changes, nutrient deficiency or due to side effects of certain medications. Some studies say that gulkand's anti-inflammatory and anti-ulcerative properties can help treat mouth ulcers and also soothers the burning sensation caused by them. [4] 6. Boost the immune system Gulkand is rich in vitamin C, a great antioxidant and vitamin that boosts the immune system. Vitamin C helps support the immune system at multiple cellular levels and contributes to the immune defence system. It also helps fight against various pathogens entering the body and thus, keeps us healthy. [5] 7. Fights mental health disorders Rose petals have neuropharmacological effects such as anti-anxiety, anti-depressant and analgesic. It helps calm the central nervous system and thus, calm the nerves and the mind. As gulkand is a product of rose petals, it may have some amounts of the aforementioned effects to fight mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. [6] disorders-cure What Is Broken Heart Syndrome (Stress Cardiomyopathy)? Causes, Symptoms And Treatment 8. Helps induce sleep Not only are rose petals known to calm the mind and the body, but it also helps induce sleep due to their hypnotic effects. The terpenes, flavonoids and ethyl acetate in gulkand can help exert hypnotic effects through GABA, neurotransmitters that help relax the brain. This may also help treat sleep disorders like insomnia. [7] 9. Benefits the skin Gulkand has tons of benefits for the skin. From reducing acne to protecting the skin from sun damage, from purifying the blood to treating skin rashes, gulkand can help treat a range of skin problems, mainly due to the high content of vitamin C and flavonoids in it. Some experts also say that gulkand enhances the skin from the inside and gives a natural pink tint to the face. 10. Good for the respiratory system Some studies talk about the respiratory benefits of gulkand. They say that gulkand has antitussive effects and can help reduce the episodes of cough and relax the trachea muscles, thus aiding some respiratory problems like bronchitis. Also, it's anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects may help reduce inflammation of the throat and throat pain. [8] Other Benefits Of Gulkand It can help improve memory and prevent diseases like Alzheimer's.

It can help improve eyesight due to its antioxidants and prevent the risk of eye diseases like conjunctivitis and dry eyes.

It is effective in improving heart functions. [9]

May help reduce blood glucose in diabetics.

Can help prevent bacterial infection due to its antibacterial properties.

It is a great anti-ageing product.

It can help promote hair growth and reduce the premature greying of hair.

Uses Of Gulkand People with stomach problems such as acidity are often suggested to take gulkand with cold milk.



It can be consumed regularly with items like milkshakes, paan, desserts and ice creams.



Gulkand can be infused in warm water to prepare rose-flavoured teas.



It can be used as a mouth freshener. Side Effects Of Gulkand A study talks about lead poisoning due to the consumption of Gulkand made with four other ingredients like Mukta Bhasma. And Sapta Ratna. However, it was not clear whether the rose petals or the other ingredients have caused the lead poisoning symptoms such as stomach pain and vomiting. [10] To Conclude As gulkand is an Ayurvedic product, one must keep in mind to consult a medical expert before its usage to know about its proper dosage and benefits according to your health condition.

