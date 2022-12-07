Just In
5 Reasons Why You Should Totally Eat Apples During Winter Months
As an incredibly nutritious fruit that contains both fiber and antioxidants, apples provide multiple health benefits.
Many health benefits have been linked to apples, including improved gut health, lowered blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and some cancers. It goes without saying that "an apple a day keeps the doctor at bay." So, does it really?
Apples are good sources of fiber. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a medium-sized apple contains 4.8 grams of fiber. It also contains 9.2 milligrams of vitamin C, as well as a small amount of other vitamins and minerals [1].
In this article, we will discuss the benefits of eating apples during the winter months.
Benefits Of Eating Apples During Winter
1. Improves digestion
When temperatures are cold, we tend to consume less fluid. And this can be detrimental to our digestion. Lack of water causes our intestines to become stiff, making it harder for food to pass through. Apples are rich in fibre pectin, an essential fibre that promotes digestion [2]. As soluble fibre, it slows digestion and pushes stool through by absorbing water from the intestines and creating a gel. It also contains malic acid, which is an excellent digestive agent.
2. Promotes weight loss
Winter weight gain is primarily a result of increased calorie intake, particularly during the holidays. In addition to decreased levels of physical activity, increased sedentary behaviour, obesity can also be caused by changes in mental health. So, instead of that snack, grab an apple [3].
With its high levels of pectin fibre, apples are excellent for losing weight and reducing belly fat. They keep you fuller for longer, slow stomach emptying, reduce hunger pangs, and prevent you from consuming unhealthy junk food and fatty meals. Additionally, apples contain plant chemicals that can decrease cholesterol levels and help you lose weight.
3. Boosts metabolism
Apples contain a significant amount of fibre, which contributes to the metabolism of the body. Do not throw away the apple peel while you are eating it. The health benefits of eating an apple with its peel are numerous. Due to its high fibre content, apples help detoxify the body. They protect the liver and digestive systems from toxic substances [4].
4. Boosts immunity
Phytochemical antioxidants found in apples can help prevent illnesses such as the common cold during the winter months, according to studies [5][6]. These antioxidants help boost immunity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
5. Good for the heart
Colds cause blood vessels to contract, which can increase your blood pressure, increasing your risk of heart attack and stroke. Apples contain extremely high levels of pectin and polyphenols, which have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease. Due to their high flavonoids and polyphenol content, apples are beneficial in reducing bad cholesterol levels and preventing the oxidation of lipids [7].
In addition, apples that are high in epicatechin may lower blood pressure and prevent the hardening of arteries caused by atherosclerosis, thereby improving blood flow and circulation from the heart to the body's vital organs [8].
On A Final Note...
Due to their varied nutrient content, apples may help improve health in several ways. Apples contain antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fiber, and a range of other nutrients.
