Makar Sankranti Special: Is Pongal Healthy? What Are The Health Benefits? Nutrition oi-Amritha K

In India, Makar Sankranti takes place on the 14th of January. The same festival is celebrated all over India, but it is known by different names. Lohri is celebrated in the north, Pongal is celebrated in the south, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the western part, and Uttarayan is celebrated in Gujarat.

As part of the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Kerala, and Sankranthi festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pongal is prepared.

The Pongal festival is fast approaching, and there is no better time to examine the benefits of pongal, a dish popular in the South and associated with Pongal/Makar Sankranti.

What Is Pongal?

It is also known as pongali or huggi. In Tamil, pongal means to boil, or to bubble up. It comes in two varieties: chakarai pongal is sweet, while ven pongal uses clarified butter (ghee) and is savoury [1].

In general, Pongal refers to the savoury ven pongal that is sometimes served for breakfast with vada and chutney. Chakarai pongal is typically prepared during the Pongal holiday.

The other two types of pongal are melagu (chilly) pongal and puli (sour) pongal.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Pongal?

Ven Pongal is cooked until it overflows from the utensil. This simmering of food symbolises prosperity. The ven pongal is a healthy food as it contains several nutritious ingredients [2].

A festival dish such as ven pongal is also a comfort food that is extremely light on the stomach.

A bowl of ven pongal is packed with many health benefits due to its high content of rice, moong dal, ghee, and ginger. Moreover, it is rich in other nutritious ingredients like black pepper, asafoetida, cumin seeds, and curry leaves.

Let's take a look at the health benefits of pongal:

1. Protein-rich

This protein-dense Ven Pongal consists of rice, spices, pepper, moong dal, cashews, chillies, and salt that are blended together to make the dish. Besides being a crucial part of the processes that fuel your energy, protein is also an essential part of the processes that carry oxygen throughout your body in the blood stream [3].

Furthermore, it is responsible for making antibodies that fight infections and illnesses as well as keeping your cells healthy and growing new ones.

2. Rich in antioxidants

Considering the ingredients in ven pongal (moong dal, spices, ghee, and rice), you can see that they are all are excellent sources of antioxidants. Antioxidants in foods are beneficial for building a strong immune system and preventing common colds and coughs [4].

3. Promotes digestion

Venn pongal contains a large amount of dietary fibre, which helps your body function better. In addition to curbing unwanted cravings, it keeps your stomach full for a longer period and prevents constipation. Furthermore, it contributes to a healthy digestive process and prevents bowel issues as well. Additionally, the ingredients, including pepper and ginger, facilitate constipation prevention and enhance digestion [5].

4. May ease nausea

Among the ingredients that make up ven pongal are pepper and ginger. As well as ginger, pepper plays an important role in the easing nausea, suppressing the nauseating feeling and allowing you to feel better immediately [6].

What Is The Calorie Content Of One Serving Of Ven Pongal?

Ven Pongal contains 212 calories in one serving, of which 116 calories come from carbohydrates, 22 calories from protein, and 74 calories from fat. A serving of Ven Pongal provides approximately 11 percent of the daily calorie requirement for an average adult diet of 2,000 calories [7].

Is Pongal Safe For Diabetics?

The ven pongal is primarily made from rice, making it a food that has a high glycaemic index. Such foods are not recommended for diabetics since they affect the control of blood sugar levels [8].

The rice can be substituted with buckwheat, bajra, etc., if you are diabetic.

On A Fina Note...

So, is pongal healthy? Absolutely. But as with any food with benefits, make sure to consume in a controlled and healthy manner.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 13:32 [IST]