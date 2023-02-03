Amazing Health Benefits Of Elephant Foot Yam: Is It Safe For Pregnant Women? Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Elephant foot yam, also known as jimikand, is a high protein and carbohydrate vegetable rich in zinc, phosphorous, potassium, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, and calcium.

Additionally, it contains phenols, alkaloids, and flavonoids that play an important role in the proper functioning of the body. Additionally, it is nutrient dense and contains negligible amounts of fat and water.

This article discusses some of the benefits of eating elephant foot yam.

Health Benefits Of Elephant Foot Yam

As well as containing enough carbs, protein, potassium, fibre, elephant foot yam is packed with sufficient amounts of sodium. In addition, it also contains vitamin B6, B1, riboflavin, folic acid, niacin, vitamin A and beta carotene.

Here are some of the health benefits of eating elephant foot yam:

1. Aids weight loss

If you are on a weight loss diet and wish to reduce your weight effectively, you can consume elephant foot yam as part of your diet. It is a vegetable that is high in fibre and very low in calories, therefore making it a good addition to your weight loss diet [1].

2. Manages cholesterol

Elephant foot yam has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that contribute to the reduction of bad cholesterol, which is why it is considered beneficial for the heart [2].

3. May help manage stress

When it comes to managing your stress level, elephant foot yam could be a good choice. Several studies proving that elephant foot yam is effective in relieving stress. In fact, it contains iron, potassium, and vitamin A, which give the body energy and enhance mood [3].

4. Beneficial for diabetics

For diabetic patients, elephant yam is beneficial because it helps control blood sugar levels, maintain normal bowel movements when they experience cramps, constipation, intestinal heat, or other problems. In addition to reducing cholesterol levels, jimikand is an effective weight loss agent that is very effective [4][5].

Is Elephant Foot Yam Safe For Pregnant Women?

A typical yam, which is found in markets, contains little fat or sodium and is high in antioxidants, dietary fibre, and potassium, which are beneficial to pregnant women. Wild yams should not be consumed by expectant mothers, as they may harm the mother and the foetus.

However, breastfeeding women should avoid elephant foot yams [6].

Furthermore, root vegetables, when consumed in moderation, are extremely healthy for pregnant women as they provide easy energy and nutrients such as B vitamins to the body. Your gut will be supplied with food for your bacteria, which will boost your immunity and good flora.

Also, elephant foot yam is quite itchy in nature, and when eaten can cause a sensation of itchiness in the mouth and throat. Pregnant women can eat elephant foot yam during pregnancy, since it has no adverse effects on the health of the mother [7].

Side Effects Of Eating Elephant Foot Yam

Despite the fact that elephant foot yam is good for health, its excessive consumption may cause harm.

Before including elephant foot yam in your diet, consult your physician if you suffer from any kind of health problem and are taking medication.

If you suffer from asthma or sinus problems, avoid eating elephant foot yam [8].

Elephant foot yam should also be avoided by breastfeeding mothers.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 22:30 [IST]