5 Foods You Should Eat To Get Healthier Skin

There's no doubt that lifestyle habits and genetics can influence and predispose your skin to pesky conditions, but that doesn't mean you can't get a glowing complexion and better skin.

Although plenty of cosmetics call themselves skin food, the key to a healthy complexion doesn't just come from a bottle. Well, there's no denying that these cleansers and lotions offer a topical fix, but healthy and hydrated skin starts from within. You'll have healthy, glowing skin if you eat the right foods.

Research indicates that the food you eat can influence the appearance of your skin and complexion. The food you consume is digested and enters your bloodstream, which circulates to your skin. Take a look at the 5 foods you should eat to get healthier skin.

Top 5 Foods For Healthy Skin

1. Pumpkin

Pumpkins contain alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), commonly found in skincare products. In addition to providing many health benefits, pumpkin penetrates deep into the skin. A rich source of antioxidants, Vitamin A and Vitamin C, helps soften and soothe dry skin. Additionally, pumpkin stimulates collagen production, which prevents the skin from appearing cracked and scaly. When we consume pumpkin, the zinc helps regulate oil production, and vitamin C contains carotenoids that protect against harmful UV rays [1].

2. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene, converted to vitamin A in the body. Its derivative, retinol, is commonly used in skincare products. By increasing the turnover of cells, retinol helps to reduce wrinkles. In addition, vitamin A acts as a barrier against discolouration, inflammations, and clogged pores when ingested [2].

3. Papaya

When used topically for the skin, papaya contains an enzyme called papain that promotes skin healing and enhances collagen secretion. A primary component of the skin, collagen contributes to the health and elasticity of the skin. When consumed, the vitamins and minerals in papaya can improve the skin's elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles [3].

4. Avocado

Avocados are high in healthy fats, which contribute to the health of your body's many functions, including your skin. The intake of these fats is essential to maintain the flexibility and hydration of the skin. Additionally, preliminary research indicates that avocados contain compounds that may assist in protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun [4].

5. Fatty fish

Fish such as herring, sardines, and salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin E. Antioxidants such as vitamin E protect the skin from free radical damage and inflammation. As well as reducing UV radiation damage, eating fatty fish can reduce inflammatory symptoms and make the skin less susceptible to UV exposure [5].

On A Final Note...

When it comes to treating acne, preventing premature ageing, reducing wrinkles, or battling other skin conditions, the right diet can be a valuable tool. Researchers have found that incorporating certain healthy foods into your daily routine can help fight back against your skin problems by turning off inflammatory genes and providing your body with the right resources to maintain and build healthy tissue.