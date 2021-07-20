12 Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Walnuts Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Nuts are nutrient-dense foods with an abundance of bioactive compounds. Walnut, in particular, is among the top of the list of nuts known for their innumerable health outcomes. It belongs to the family Juglandaceae.

Though walnut is commonly consumed as a nut, botanically it is not. Walnut is basically a drupe or say those fruits whose seeds we eat which are present inside the shell or pit. Some of the other examples of drupes are almonds and pecans.

Walnut is primarily a cognitive and memory-boosting nut; however, its health benefits are not just restricted to brain health. The antioxidants in walnuts are good for the heart, teeth, mental health, metabolism and reproductive health too. [1]

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of walnuts. Take a look and don't forget to include this healthy nut in your daily diet.

Nutritional Profile Of Walnut

100 g of walnut contains 4.07 g of water and 654 kcal of energy. Apart from that, it also contains: [2]

Antioxidants In Walnut

According to a study, walnut is packed with antioxidants (3.68 mmol/oz). It includes antioxidants (including antioxidants vitamins and minerals) like flavonoids, ellagic acid, folate, gamma-tocopherol, alpha-tocopherol (vitamin E), delta-tocopherol, vitamin E, selenium, melatonin and proanthocyanidins.

Walnut also contains an abundance of a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid, along with dietary fibre, proteins, magnesium and phosphorus.

The study also adds that out of 1113 different foods tested for their antioxidants, walnuts ranked second, followed by almonds and cashews. Some studies also say that phenolic compounds in walnut are greater than apple juice and red wine. [3]