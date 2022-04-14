Do Mango Peels Have Health Benefits? Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Mango, a tropical fruit with an exotic flavour, is widely known for the health benefits it offers. Not many are aware of the health benefits of mango peel, which is usually thrown away by people.

According to a study, fresh mango contains around 15-20 per cent of peel. Also, polyphenols in the peel are greater in numbers than they are in the pulp. [1]

As mango peel is a by-product of the fruit and is also rich in phenols like pectin, it can highly impact the environment and increase pollution levels. This is the reason why most of the mango peel is used for animal feeding and the rest is used by industries to produce functional foods like juice, vinegar and wine.

In this article, we will discuss some of the uses and health benefits of mango peel. Take a look.

Nutrients In Mango Peel Mango peel is a rich source of phenolic compounds, carotenoids and bioactive compounds. Some of the phenolic acids are gallic acid, syringic acids, protocatechuic acids, and flavonoids are quercetin and kaempferol. Other compounds in mango peel include resveratrol, dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin E, calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium and iron. [2] Mangiferin, a polyphenol and an antioxidant is the main active compound in mango peel. Health Benefits Of Mango Peel 1. Good for the heart Studies say that mango peel is rich in antioxidants like carotenoids and phenolics and could help protect against diseases like heart diseases. These antioxidant compounds may help fight against the free radicals and combat problems like obesity, one of the major causes of heart diseases like hypertension and dyslipidemia. [3] 2. May have cancer-preventive properties A study has shown that phenolic acids and flavonoids in mango peel can have anti-cancer properties, especially against breast cancer. It may help inhibit cell proliferation and thus, prevent the risk of tumours. Mangiferin in the peel also shows protective effects against various cancer types such as colon cancer. [4] wellness How To Identify Artificially Ripened Mangoes? Types Of Induced Ripening And Their Side Effects 3. Good for diabetics Mango peel is rich in dietary fibre and antioxidants which are known to possess potent anti-diabetic properties. Consumption of mango peel can prevent the sudden spike of glucose levels in the body and also prevents damage to the pancreas due to oxidative stress. The pancreas helps in insulin production that manages glucose levels. [5] 4. Helps in weight loss Pectin is a unique fibre found in mango peel. It accounts for around 5-11 per cent, depending on the variety of mango and extraction method. Pectin is a promotion of healthy body weight and is linked to decreased risk of obesity. Consumption of mango peel helps increase fullness and lowers calorie count, compared to a high protein diet. This helps in weight management. [6] 5. Good for the immune system Mango peel is rich in vitamin C; it contains around 18-257 mg per gram of the vitamin. Vitamin C is a great nutrient for immune system functioning. It helps support various cellular functions related to the adaptive and innate immune system and protects against pathogens entering the body. [7] 6. Good for skin and hair Vitamin E is beneficial for the good health of skin and hair. Mango peel, especially the ripened ones is packed with this vitamin. It is effective at minimising damage caused to the skin due to harmful UV rays and nourished it from within. The vitamin also slows down the ageing and inflammation of the skin. Consumption of mango pee may also help support hair growth and a healthy scalp. [8] 7. Prevents the risk of Alzheimer's Oxidative stress plays a major role in the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. Mangiferin, an active phytochemical, is found in greater amounts in mango peel than in its pulp. The compound has protective effects on the umbilical cells against reactive oxygen species and helps in their survival. This may help prevent the risk of Alzheimer's and other oxidative-stress related diseases. [9] Best Soup For Summer: How To Prepare Sweet And Savory Watermelon Gazpacho 8. Have antimicrobial effects Mango peel has antimicrobial activities and can help prevent a range of bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella, and fungus like Aspergillus Niger. This is mainly due to high concentrations of phenolic acids in the peel. [10] 9. Helps maintain a healthy gut Mango peel has a prebiotic potential; when consumed it can help in the growth of ‘healthy' bacteria which can further, help in maintaining a healthy gut and the digestive system. Dried mango peel contains around 40 per cent of fibre and could be more effective than fresh mango peel. [11] 10. Helps in wound healing Vitamin E is a great nutrient for wound healing. It promotes faster healing of wounds and helps in the promotion of new skin. Consumption of mango peel may also help heal burned and surgical wounds. Side Effects Of Mango Peel Mango peel contains a compound urushiol in high amounts that could cause severe allergies or reactions among people. It is an irritant also found in poison ivy and poison oaks. Some of the side effects of urushiol may include itching, redness, blisters and swelling of the skin. [12]

Mangoes, and other fruits too, are often grown with the help of fertilisers. The peel of the skin could contain traces of these fertilisers that can lead to certain side effects like indigestion.

Mango peel has a sour pungent taste; it can taste extremely bitter when consumed.

Uses Of Mango Peel Mango peel is widely used for animal feeding.



Mango peel flour is used as a functional food ingredient in many baked products like bread, biscuits and cakes.



Used in the preparation of instant drinks and dehydrators. [13]



It is industrially used to produce juice and vinegar.



Mango peel is used to extract good quality pectin, a unique type of dietary fibre.



It is used to produce liqueurs like wine.



It is used in cosmetic industries for the preparation of anti-ageing products. To Conclude Mango peel is healthy and has great application in cuisines and industries. However, if one is consuming it directly, avoid the consumption in large amounts and consume only after washing the peel properly. Also, before using mango peel supplements, it is good to consult a medical expert.

Is it good to eat the peel of mango? Yes, mango peel is as healthy as mango pulp in some ways and is good to eat. It is good for the heart, skin and hair and also helps in diabetes management and weight loss. Avoid the consumption in larger amounts. What can Mango Peel be used for? Mango peel has great industrial uses; it is used in the preparation of anti-ageing products, liquors, vinegar and hydrating juices, mainly due to the presence of high amounts of polyphenols in it. Can I use mango peel on my face? Mango peel can safely be used on the face, directly or by mixing its powder with ingredients like lemon juice. It helps in the removal of tan and minimise damage caused due to UV rays.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 16:30 [IST]