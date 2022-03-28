Diabetic-Friendly, Perfect-For-Summer Mango And Almond Smoothie Recipe Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Studies say that extreme heat can affect diabetics by making them dehydrated and increasing their glucose levels. When the body is properly hydrated, the risk of diabetes complications such as damage to sweat glands nerves are lessened.

To beat the summer heat what's better than a glass of diabetic-friendly and low-calorie smoothie. Boldsky brings to you a recipe of mango and almond smoothie, which is not only low in calories and diabetic-friendly but also heart-healthy, high in fibre, gluten-free and high in calcium.

Here's how to prepare this amazing drink. Take a look.

Diabetic-Friendly And Perfect For Summer, Mango And Almond Smoothie Recipe Diabetic-Friendly And Perfect For Summer, Mango And Almond Smoothie Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 3M Total Time 13 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Smoothie Serves: 2 Ingredients Two-third cup of mango, chopped and frozen. two-third cup of non-flavoured Greek Yoghurt. Half cup of unsweetened almond milk. If you have an almond allergy, you can use regular milk. Half cup of banana, sliced and frozen. Eight soaked almonds, divided. Half teaspoon of ground cinnamon/nutmeg. A teaspoon of honey (optional). One-fourth cup of strawberries, chopped.

How to Prepare In a blender, add frozen mango and banana. Add yoghurt, almond milk, half of the soaked almonds and ground cinnamon or nutmeg. Blend until smooth. In two smoothie glasses, pour the mixture equally. Top with strawberries, honey and the remaining almonds.

Instructions You can use other berries such as raspberries and cherries in the place of strawberries. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 228.5

Protein - 10.8 g

Carbohydrates - 22.9 g

Fiber - 4.7 g

