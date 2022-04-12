ENGLISH
    Best Soup For Summer: How To Prepare Sweet And Savory Watermelon Gazpacho

    Posted By:
    |

    Summer soups are hydrating and best to keep one healthy during the summer season. Gazpacho is a cold or chilled soup made from raw and blended veggies. It is widely consumed in countries like Portugal and Spain.

    Watermelon gazpacho is a refreshing chilled soup made with summer's best fruits like watermelon, cucumber and strawberries, along with lots of healthy vegetables like capsicum and shallot (a type of onion with mild and sweet flavour) and seasonings like roasted cumin powder and pepper. The soup may help prevent or manage summer disorders like sunstroke and dehydration.

    Gazpacho is best served as a side dish, especially with food items like salad, bread or grilled meats. It is also low in calories, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan.

    Look at the recipe for watermelon gazpacho and must give it a try.

    How To Prepare Watermelon Gazpacho

    Prep Time
    10 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    20 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Snack

    Serves: 3

    Ingredients
      • 4 cups of watermelon, seedless and sliced. You can also use the white layers of the watermelon and not throw them.
      • Two large-sized tomatoes, chopped.
      • A medium-sized cucumber, peeled and sliced.
      • Half cup capsicum, finely chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of tulsi leaves, chopped.
      • One-fourth cup of mint leaves, chopped.
      • Two tablespoons of sherry vinegar or red-wine flavoured vinegar.
      • A small-sized shallot, chopped.
      • Two tablespoons of olive oil.
      • Half teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper powder.
      • A teaspoon of roasted and powdered cumin seeds.
      • Salt to taste.
    How to Prepare
      • In a blender, combine watermelon, cucumber, capsicum, mint leaves, tulsi leaves, cumin powder, black pepper, shallot, vinegar, olive oil and salt to taste.
      • Make a puree of the desired consistency and smoothness. The best way is to blend for around a minute.
      • Pour in a refrigeration bowl or a sealed container.
      • Refrigerate for around four hours.
      • Serve chilled.
    Instructions
    • The best way is to prepare the soup a day before and use it cold the next day. Also, you can add other fruits like strawberries or vegetables like a cantaloupe to the recipe.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 228
    • Protein - 3.6 g
    • Carbohydrates - 34.8 g
    • Fiber - 2.4 g

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
    Close