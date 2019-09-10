ENGLISH

    7 Health Benefits Of Concord Grapes

    By

    Concord grapes were first cultivated in Concord in Massachusetts, United States, around 170 years ago. Their skins, which are thick and purple, are the healthiest part of the fruit. The seeds of this fruit are large and highly aromatic.

    Concord grapes are rich in essential nutrients. They are commonly used to prepare juice, wines, pies, soft drinks, and jellies. Due to their numerous health benefits, they are often regarded as a 'super fruit'. In the year 2011, the US produced more than 4 Lakh tonnes of Concord grapes.

    Grapes: Nutritional Health Benefits, Risks & Ways To Eat

    Nutritional Value Of Concord Grapes

    100 g of Concord grapes contain 353 kcal. Other nutrients present in Concord grapes are as follows:

    • 3.92 g protein
    • 82.35 g carbohydrate
    • 7.8 g fibre
    • 667 mg potassium
    • 59 mg sodium
    • 10 mg calcium

    Health Benefits Of Concord Grapes

    1. Improve heart health: Concord grapes contain flavonoids that improve blood fluidity. Another compound resveratrol (polyphenol) helps in relaxing the arteries allowing proper circulation of blood in the heart [1] .

    2. Prevent oxidative stress: The antioxidant property of Concord grapes help in preventing several chronic diseases [2] .

    3. Improve the immunity: The phytonutrients and micronutrients found in Concord grapes help in keeping the immune system strong to fight against several diseases [3] .

    What Is Horned Melon? Its Benefits, Side Effects And Recipe

    4. Improve brain health: Certain degenerative diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's affect our memory. Consumption of Concord grapes helps in improving our brain function and memory [4] .

    5. Reduce the risk of breast cancer: Resveratrol, a kind of polyphenol in Concord grapes, help in reducing the risk of breast cancer in women [5] .

    6. Delay ageing: The high amount of antioxidants in Concord grapes can help in delaying ageing. They make the skin shine and are also beneficial for the hair [6] .

    7. Possess anti-inflammatory properties: The polyphenols present in Concord grapes help in reducing the inflammatory response of the body [7] .

    Side Effects Of Concord Grapes

    Resveratrol in Concord grapes can interact with certain medications like blood thinners and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and cause possible side effects.

    Healthy Concord Grapes Juice Recipe

    Ingredients

    • 7-8 pounds freshly picked grapes
    • A large pot
    • A large cheesecloth

    Method

    • Clean and de-stem the grapes.
    • Mash the grapes with a potato masher in a bowl.
    • Pour the mashed grapes in a large pot.
    • On medium flame, heat the grapes and stir occasionally.
    • In the process, mash the mixture as much as possible.
    • Strain the mixture in a juice glass with a cheesecloth.
    • Enjoy the healthy Concord grape juice.
    View Article References
    1. [1] 2. Blumberg, J. B., Vita, J. A., & Chen, C. Y. (2015). Concord Grape Juice Polyphenols and Cardiovascular Risk Factors: Dose-Response Relationships. Nutrients, 7(12), 10032–10052. doi:10.3390/nu7125519
    2. [2] 1. O'Byrne, D. J., Devaraj, S., Grundy, S. M., & Jialal, I. (2002). Comparison of the antioxidant effects of Concord grape juice flavonoids α-tocopherol on markers of oxidative stress in healthy adults. The American journal of clinical nutrition, 76(6), 1367-1374.
    3. [3] 3. Percival, S. S. (2009). Grape consumption supports immunity in animals and humans. The Journal of nutrition, 139(9), 1801S-1805S.
    4. [4] 4. Haskell-Ramsay, C. F., Stuart, R. C., Okello, E. J., & Watson, A. W. (2017). Cognitive and mood improvements following acute supplementation with purple grape juice in healthy young adults. European journal of nutrition, 56(8), 2621–2631. doi:10.1007/s00394-017-1454-7
    5. [5] 5. Zhou, K., & Raffoul, J. J. (2012). Potential anticancer properties of grape antioxidants. Journal of oncology, 2012, 803294. doi:10.1155/2012/803294
    6. [6] 6. Krikorian, R., Boespflug, E. L., Fleck, D. E., Stein, A. L., Wightman, J. D., Shidler, M. D., & Sadat-Hossieny, S. (2012). Concord grape juice supplementation and neurocognitive function in human aging. Journal of agricultural and food chemistry, 60(23), 5736-5742.
    7. [7] 7. Krikorian, R., Nash, T. A., Shidler, M. D., Shukitt-Hale, B., & Joseph, J. A. (2010). Concord grape juice supplementation improves memory function in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. British journal of nutrition, 103(5), 730-734.

    grapes concord grapes health
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
