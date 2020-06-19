China Grass Can Treat Constipation, Infant Jaundice And Is Used For Diabetes

What Is China Grass Or Agar-Agar | What Are The Uses Of China Grass? An active ingredient used in desserts, thickener in soups, fruit preservative in ice creams, a clarifying agent in brewing and sizing paper and fabrics, agar-agar or China grass is a plant (seaweed) and is colourless, odourless and flavourless as well. Multiple Sclerosis Diet Plan The gelatinous substance is also known as gelosa, agar-weed, agaropectin, Chinese gelatin, kanten, seaweed gelatin or vegetable gelatin. Agar-agar is a mixture of agarose and agaropectin, which are indigestible polysaccharide polymer compounds (a chemical compound with molecules bonded together in long, repeating chains) [1][2]. Agar-agar or China grass is considered indigestible as our body cannot digest agar directly. The bacteria present in the large intestine can break it down to short-chain fatty acids through fermentation, which is then absorbed by the body [3]. Agar is vegan and is used as a bulk-forming laxative in alternative medicine. From weight loss to relieving constipation, the uses and benefits of China grass is plenty.

Nutritional Information Of China Grass Or Agar-Agar According to studies, agar is a good source of calcium and iron [4]. 100 g of China Grass contains the following [5]: 26 cal calories

0 g fat

0 g cholesterol

9 mg sodium

226 mg potassium

7 g carbohydrates

0.5 g dietary fibre

5 mg calcium

10 mg iron

17 mg magnesium

Health Benefits Of China Grass Or Agar-Agar Here is a list of health benefits China grass has been shown to possess.

1. Treats Chronic Constipation China grass absorbs the water in the gut and forms bulk, which stimulates the intestine for a bowel movement [6]. Agar is especially effective in cases of painful constipation, helping in the smooth release of the waste without causing pressure on the rectum and fissures. China grass will not be effective in treating constipation if the person has weak digestion or malabsorption [7].

2. Aids Weight Loss China grass, when consumed reduces hunger by developing satiety (feeling of fullness). It is this property that studies take into consideration, as the gelatinous substance could help in limiting excessive eating and help lose weight [8]. Note: A low-calorie diet will naturally reduce weight. As soon as one stops agar and start taking diet as per his/her previous dietary habits and lifestyle, they can regain the lost weight.

3. May Treat Hypercholesterolemia Hypercholesterolemia or high cholesterol is when there are high levels of cholesterol present in the blood [9]. Agar-agar may help reduce the high level of total cholesterol in the blood. A 12 weeks study on people with type-2 diabetes pointed out that China grass helped in reducing high cholesterol levels when taken along with traditional Japanese diet [10]. A traditional Japanese diet is well balanced, has more fish than red meat, plenty of vegetables, pickled and fermented foods, and small portions of rice [11].

4. May Treat Infant Jaundice Agar-gar has been used since ages for treating infant jaundice. It is said that the gelatinous substance help reduces bilirubin levels in infants by absorbing bile [12]. Some books show that it is also used in place of light therapy for infantile jaundice as agar increases bilirubin lowering effects of light therapy and reduces the time required by light therapy to cure jaundice [13].

5. Manages Diabetes Although more studies are required on this topic, China grass has been shown to manage the symptoms associated with type 2 diabetes. Agar may help by managing insulin resistance and promotes the absorption of glucose from the stomach and passes through the digestive system quickly [14].

6. May Improve Bone And Joint Mobility Some reports point out that agar may help support bone and joint mobility by bringing traction into joints and boosts joint recovery after injuries [15]. The other possible health benefits of China grass or agar-agar are mentioned below. Researchers assert that the below-mentioned need extensive and further studies. May treat sore throat

May improve cognitive development

May help with heartburn

May improve metabolism, especially in infants

May improves digestion in children

How To Use China Grass Or Agar-Agar First, agar needs to be first dissolved in water (or another liquid like milk, fruit juices, tea, stock) and then brought to a boil. Dissolve 1 tbsp agar flakes or 1 tsp agar powder in 4 tbsp hot water.

Bring water to a boil.

Simmer for 1 to 5 minutes for powder and 10 to 15 minutes for flakes.

Let it cool to set.

How Much China Grass Can You Consume? Children (above age 10 years) - 250 to 500 mg

Adults - 500 mg to 1.5 g One study points out that the maximum possible dosage of agar-agar per day is 5 g [16].

What Are The Side Effects Of China Grass Or Agar-Agar? Children with allergies should not consume China grass as it may increase the risk of itchiness and skin redness.

Avoid consuming agar-agar when it is cold, as it may increase the risk of fever.

If China grass is consumed with an inadequate amount of fluid it can cause choking by obstructing the throat or food pipe [17].

In some people, it may cause loss of appetite, weak digestion and loose stools. Note: While consuming China grass, make sure to consume plenty of fluids because the gelatinous substance expands in the alimentary canal and may cause blockage in the throat or oesophagus, resulting choking. Seek immediate medical attention, if you face any of the following [18]: Nausea

Vomiting

Difficulty swallowing

Trouble breathing