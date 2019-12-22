6 Best Foods For Liver Cancer Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common type of liver cancer is hepatocellular carcinoma, which begins in the main type of liver cell (hepatocyte). Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common[1] .

Nutrition is an important factor for an individual suffering from liver cancer. Consuming a healthy, balanced diet before, during and after your treatment can help you feel better, maintain your strength and promote your recovery.

Doctors suggest that one should aim to eat five or six small meals that are spaced approximately three hours apart. By doing so, your body receives a sufficient influx of nutrients, proteins and calories; as well as reduce your risk of experiencing side effects related to your liver cancer treatment, such as nausea [2] [3] .

In the current article, we will take a look at some of the best foods one can have for liver cancer. Kindly note that consuming these foods will not help cure the condition or prevent the onset of liver cancer. The food items can help manage the symptoms, as well as, help promote a healthy lifestyle for an individual suffering from liver cancer [4] .

1. Lean Proteins Food items such as chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, low-fat dairy products, nuts and soy are extremely beneficial for an individual suffering from liver cancer. Controlled consumption of these food items can help boost your immune system and promote healing. Whole Grains Consuming oatmeal, whole wheat bread, brown rice and whole-grain pasta are not only safe for your liver health but also help improve your energy levels. Being good sources of carbohydrates and fibre, whole grains are recommended by doctors for individuals suffering from liver cancer. 3. Fruits Consuming fruits, especially colourful fruits are considered to be good for your liver health because, fruits such as grapefruit, blueberries, cranberries, grapes etc. are beneficial for your liver due to the presence of antioxidants which can help you fight off the radicals. 4. Vegetables Similar to colourful fruits, colourful vegetables are also rich in antioxidants that can help your body fight cancer. Vegetables such as beetroot and cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, broccoli and mustard greens are known for their high fibre content and distinctive taste. According to studies, these vegetables can increase the levels of detoxification enzymes and protect the liver from damage. 5. Healthy Fats Healthy fats found in avocados, nuts, seeds and olive oil are beneficial for an individual suffering from liver cancer. These can help your body absorb essential nutrients and antioxidants, thereby improving one's condition. 6. Water & Other Fluids Drinking plenty of water is essential for an individual with liver cancer. These help in keeping your body well hydrated, which is essential during liver cancer treatment. On A Final Note… It is critical to limit your intake of sweets while suffering from conditions that affect your liver health. Consequently, discuss nutrition with your oncologist, who can provide individualized advice and guidance.

