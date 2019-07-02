9 Wonderful Health Benefits Of Spirulina Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Spirulina, a blue-green micro-algae, is a much-talked-about superfood today, due to its profound health benefits that help restore and revitalize your overall health.

Spirulina grows naturally in salty lakes and oceans in subtropical climates. Today, it is grown around the world from Mexico to Africa and even Hawaii.

This green superfood is used in beverages, energy bars and even supplements. Apart from the supplements, the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) allows manufacturers to use spirulina as a colour additive in candies, gums, and packaged foods.

Nutritional Value Of Spirulina

100 g of spirulina contains 4.68 g water, 290 kcal energy, and it also contains:

57.47 g protein

7.72 g fat

23.90 g carbohydrate

3.6 g fibre

3.10 g sugar

120 mg calcium

28.50 mg iron

195 mg magnesium

118 mg phosphorus

1363 mg potassium

1048 mg sodium

2.00 mg zinc

10.1 mg vitamin C

2.380 mg thiamin

3.670 mg riboflavin

12.820 mg niacin

0.364 mg vitamin B6

94 mcg folate

570 IU vitamin A

5.00 mg vitamin E

25.5 mcg vitamin K

Health Benefits Of Spirulina

1. Prevents cancer

The powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of spirulina can help prevent cancer and other diseases by protecting the body against oxidative damage. The main component phycocyanin, an antioxidant found in spirulina, can fight free radicals and stop the production of inflammatory signalling molecules [1] .

2. Improves heart health

Spirulina has been shown to prevent atherosclerosis and reduce cholesterol levels. A study published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture showed that, people with high cholesterol who consumed 1 g of spirulina per day had a decrease in their triglyceride levels by 16.3% and bad cholesterol levels by 10.1% [2] .

3. Alleviates sinus problems

According to a study, spirulina lowers inflammation that causes sinus problems [3] . It has been proved effective in reducing nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal discharge, and itching.

4. Aids in weight loss

Spirulina is a high-nutrient, low-calorie food that helps in managing weight. A scientific study suggests that spirulina helps in weight management. In the study, overweight people who ate spirulina for 3 months showed an improvement in BMI [4] .

5. Manages diabetes

A 2018 study showed that spirulina supplements can significantly lower people's fasting blood glucose levels in type 1 and type 2 diabetes [5] .

6. Boosts energy

Consuming spirulina may help in boosting your metabolism, which in turn, makes you energetic. A study showed that people who took 6 g of spirulina per day experienced positive metabolic effects [6] . The algae are also beneficial in improving muscle strength and endurance.

7. Reduces depression and anxiety levels

Spirulina could help treat mood disorders and mental health conditions like depression and anxiety because it's a source of tryptophan, an amino acid that supports serotonin production. Serotonin plays a major role in mental health.

8. Prevents anaemia

Spirulina supplements increase haemoglobin and improve immune function[7] . However, more research is needed to further prove whether spirulina actually helps prevent anaemia or not.

9. Antitoxic in nature

A review study published in the Pharmaceutical Biology found that spirulina has anti-toxic properties that could counteract pollutants in the body like lead, iron, arsenic, fluoride, and mercury [8] .

Side Effects Of Spirulina

Contaminated spirulina can cause liver damage, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, weakness, thirst, rapid heartbeat, shock and even death.

Ways To Include Spirulina Into Your Diet

Powdered spirulina can be added in smoothies and juices.

Sprinkle powdered spirulina on salads or soups.

You can also take spirulina as a dietary supplement in tablet form.

