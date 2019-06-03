Just In
Passion Fruit: Health Benefits, Risks & Ways To Eat
Passion fruit is an aromatic fruit that has many vital nutrients and is a very popular breakfast food item. This exotic fruit can be consumed as a snack, salsa, or added to desserts, salads and juices.
Passion fruit is widely eaten all over the world and there are more than 500 varieties of the fruit. They are found in different colours like dark purple, orange, yellow etc.
The passion fruit has immense health benefits ranging from enhancing digestion and boosting immune function to improving eyesight and lowering blood pressure.
Nutritional Value Of Passion Fruit
100 g of passion fruit contains 275 kcal energy and it also contains
- 1.79 g protein
- 64.29 g carbohydrate
- 10.7 g fibre
- 107 mg calcium
- 0.64 mg iron
- 139 mg sodium
Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit
1. Boosts immunity
Passion fruit helps in boosting the immune system because it contains vitamin C, antioxidants and certain compounds. These vitamins help in removing the free radicals from the body and improve the body's ability to fight off infections [1] .
2. Prevents cancer
The polyphenol plant compounds in passion fruit have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. These protect against chronic diseases like cancer [2] . Also, the presence of beta-carotene in the fruit lowers the risk of colon cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer [3] .
3. Helps in digestion
Passion fruit contains dietary fibre, which keeps your gut healthy and prevents constipation. Passion fruit has a laxative effect, which helps to clean the colon and keeps the digestive tract healthy [4] .
4. Supports heart health
Passion fruit is a good source of the heart-healthy mineral, potassium. When the fruit is eaten with the seeds, you consume a lot of fibre, which can help to remove excess cholesterol from the blood vessels. This prevents the risk of heart disease.
5. Improves insulin resistance
Passion fruit is a low-glycemic index food which means it doesn't cause a spike in blood sugar levels and therefore, it is a good option for diabetics. A compound found in passion fruit seeds is said to improve a person's insulin sensitivity.
6. Lowers anxiety
The magnesium content in passion fruit has been associated with decreased stress and anxiety. A 2017 study shows that magnesium can aid people in managing their anxiety levels [5] .
7. Reduces inflammation
The anti-inflammatory properties of passion fruit peel extract have been studied. The anti-inflammatory properties reduce joint pain and knee osteoarthritis caused by inflammation [6] .
Potential Risks Of Passion Fruit
People with latex allergy have a higher risk of passion fruit allergy [7] . The skin of the purple passion fruit may contain chemicals called cyanogenic glycosides which can combine with enzymes to form the poison cyanide, which can, therefore, be hazardous to your health.
Ways To Eat Passion Fruit
- Passion fruit can be had in the form of a cocktail, juice, or smoothie.
- Use the fruit as a topping or flavouring for desserts.
- Mix passion fruit with curd and have it as a healthy snack.
- Use the fruit to flavour your salads.
- Use the fruit to make jelly or jam.
Passion Fruit Recipe
Passion fruit teacup puddings [8]
Ingredients:
- 250 g lemon curd
- 4 ripe passion fruits seeds and pulp
- 3 eggs
- 85 g butter
- 100 g castor sugar
- 100 ml milk
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 140 g plain flour
- Icing sugar to dust
Method:
- Heat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Line a large, deep roasting tin with a tea towel and set aside.
- In the meantime, in a bowl add lemon curd and mix it with the passion fruit pulp and seeds.
- Whisk the eggs and sugar together in another bowl till it becomes fluffy. Add milk, flour, baking powder, butter and the curd mixture. Fold the mixture well with the spatula and divide between the teacups.
- Place the teacups on the roasting tin and fill the tin with hot water till it fills up the sides of the teacups.
- Bake for 50 min.
- Dust with icing sugar and serve cool.
