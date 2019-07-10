ENGLISH

    6 Astonishing Health Benefits Of Mango Leaves

    By

    Mango, the favourite summer fruit, is enjoyed for its taste and health benefits. The fruit is rich in vitamins and minerals and its leaves also possess healing and medicinal properties.

    Due to their immense medicinal properties, mango leaves have gained importance in Eastern medicine too. The leaves contain vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, and antioxidants including phenols and flavonoids.

    mango leaves

    The tender mango leaves are reddish or purplish, and when they grow big they become dark green in colour. In South East Asia, the tender mango leaves are cooked and eaten.

    This Mango Diet Plan Will Help You Lose Weight

    Health Benefits Of Mango Leaves

    1. Control type 2 diabetes

    Mango leaves are considered useful for controlling diabetes because they contain tannins called anthocyanidins that aid in the treatment of diabetes. The leaves are dried and powdered or used as an infusion to treat diabetes [1] .

    2. Improve cognitive function

    Type 2 diabetes increases the risk factor of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, the most common causes of dementia. According to a study published in the Brain Pathology, mango leaf extract improves central pathology and cognitive impairment in type 2 diabetes patients [1] .

    mango leaves

    3. Lower high blood pressure

    Mango leaves aid in lowering high blood pressure due to its hypotensive properties according to a study in the Egyptian Journal of Hospital Medicine [2] . Consumption of mango leaves helps in strengthening the blood vessels and treating varicose veins.

    4. Treat asthma

    Respiratory problems including asthma can be treated with the help of mango leaves [3] . People who are suffering from bronchitis, asthma, and cold can drink a decoction of mango leaves by boiling it in water with a little honey.

    5. Cure dysentery

    The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of mango leaves are effective against Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella typhimurium bacteria. Staphylococcus aureus is a bacterial human pathogen that causes a wide variety of infections and Salmonella typhimurium is also the major cause of human bacterial infections [4] .

    6. Promotes stomach health

    Mango leaves possess gastroprotective properties that protect your stomach from various stomach ailments [5] . You just need to add some mango leaves to warm water and leave it overnight. Filter the water and drink it the next morning.

    Mango Leaf Tea Recipe

    Ingredients:

    • Few mango leaves
    • 1 litre water

    Method:

    • Wash the mango leaves properly.
    • Crush them and add them in water.
    • Boil it till the water becomes half.
    • Strain and drink it with a little honey.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
