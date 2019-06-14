ENGLISH

    9 Incredible Health Benefits Of Guavas

    By

    Guava is a sweet fruit with a tangy smell. It is an oval-shaped fruit with light green or yellow skin and contains small edible seeds. The high nutrient content gives guava their innumerable health benefits.

    The leaves of the guava tree is used for preparing guava leaf tea, which is used for treating diarrhoea in India and China.

    Nutritional Value Of Guava

    100 g of guava contains 80.80 g water, 68 kcal energy and it also contains:

    • 2.55 g protein
    • 0.95 g fat
    • 14.32 g carbohydrate
    • 5.4 g fibre
    • 8.92 g sugar
    • 18 mg calcium
    • 0.26 mg iron
    • 22 mg magnesium
    • 40 mg phosphorus
    • 417 mg potassium
    • 2 mg sodium
    • 0.23 mg zinc
    • 228.3 mg vitamin C
    • 0.067 mg thiamin
    • 0.040 mg riboflavin
    • 1.084 mg niacin
    • 0.110 mg vitamin B6
    • 49 mcg folate
    • 624 IU vitamin A
    • 0.73 mg vitamin E
    • 2.6 mcg vitamin K
    Health Benefits Of Guava

    1. Improves heart health

    The antioxidants and vitamins in guava protect the heart from damage caused by free radicals. A study shows that guava leaf extract reduces blood pressure, decreases bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol [1] . In addition, soluble fibre and potassium in guava contribute to heart health as well.

    20 Health Benefits Of Guava Leaves

    2. Helps in weight loss

    The fibre content in guavas can keep you feeling full for a longer period of time. The fruit is low in calories too which makes it an ideal snack for losing weight.

    3. Lowers blood sugar levels

    A study shows that guava leaf extract can improve and control blood sugar levels and insulin resistance [2] . Another study found that drinking guava leaf tea reduces blood sugar levels after a meal [3] .

    4. Prevents cancer

    The powerful antioxidants in guava and guava leaf extract prevent free radicals from damaging healthy cells, thus preventing cancer. The anticancer properties of guava and its leaves can prevent and inhibit the growth of cancer cells [4] .

    5. Strengthens immunity

    Guavas are an excellent source of vitamin C, a water-soluble antioxidant which strengthens the immune system. The antimicrobial properties of guava help in killing bad bacteria and viruses that can lead to infections [5] .

    6. Aids in digestion

    The high fibre content in guavas helps in preventing constipation and aid in regular bowel movements. A study shows that guava leaf extract lowers the intensity and duration of diarrhoea by killing all the harmful microbes in the gut [6] .

    7. Relieves menstrual pain

    Guava leaf extract has the ability to bring relief from menstrual cramps. A study found that women who experienced painful menstruation took 6 mg of guava leaf extract daily, resulting in reduced pain intensity [7] .

    8. Prevents osteoarthritis

    According to a study published in Food Science and Nutrition, guava leaf extract could prevent cartilage destruction in osteoarthritis [8] .

    9. Enhances skin and hair health

    Guavas work wonders for your skin due to the presence of antioxidants. Consuming guava or applying guava extract on the skin slows down the ageing process and prevents wrinkles [9] . It also treats acne due to its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

    Get Flawless Skin Today With These Amazing Guava Leaves Hacks!

    Ways To Eat Guavas

    • Slice guavas and add it in your plain yogurt for a refreshing and tasty dessert.
    • Use guavas to make juices or smoothies.
    • Slice guavas and add it in your fruit salad.
    Guava Recipes

    Banana guava smoothie [10]

    Ingredients:

    • 2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt
    • 2 guavas
    • 1 banana
    • Ice cubes optional

    Method:

    • Combine all the ingredients in the blender and blend it until smooth.

    Guava leaf tea recipe

    Ingredients:

    • 6 guava leaves
    • 1 cup of water
    • Honey

    Method:

    • Wash the leaves properly and boil it in 1 cup of water.
    • Boil for 10 minutes and filter the water.
    • Add honey and drink it.
    View Article References
    1. [1] Ojewole, J. A. O. (2005). Hypoglycemic and hypotensive effects of Psidium guajava Linn.(Myrtaceae) leaf aqueous extract.Methods and findings in experimental and clinical pharmacology,27(10), 689-696.
    2. [2] Oh, W. K., Lee, C. H., Lee, M. S., Bae, E. Y., Sohn, C. B., Oh, H., ... & Ahn, J. S. (2005). Antidiabetic effects of extracts from Psidium guajava.Journal of Ethnopharmacology,96(3), 411-415.
    3. [3] Deguchi, Y., & Miyazaki, K. (2010). Anti-hyperglycemic and anti-hyperlipidemic effects of guava leaf extract.Nutrition & metabolism,7, 9.
    4. [4] Ryu, N. H., Park, K. R., Kim, S. M., Yun, H. M., Nam, D., Lee, S. G., ... & Choi, S. H. (2012). A hexane fraction of guava leaves (Psidium guajava L.) induces anticancer activity by suppressing AKT/mammalian target of rapamycin/ribosomal p70 S6 kinase in human prostate cancer cells.Journal of medicinal food,15(3), 231-241.
    5. [5] Shaik-Dasthagirisaheb, Y. B., Varvara, G., Murmura, G., Saggini, A., Caraffa, A., Antinolfi, P., ... & Toniato, E. (2013). Role of vitamins D, E and C in immunity and inflammation.J Biol Regul Homeost Agents,27(2), 291-295.
    6. [6] Gutiérrez, R. M. P., Mitchell, S., & Solis, R. V. (2008). Psidium guajava: a review of its traditional uses, phytochemistry and pharmacology.Journal of ethnopharmacology,117(1), 1-27.
    7. [7] Doubova, S. V., Morales, H. R., Hernández, S. F., del Carmen Martínez-García, M., de Cossío Ortiz, M. G., Soto, M. A. C., ... & Lozoya, X. (2007). Effect of a Psidii guajavae folium extract in the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea: a randomized clinical trial.Journal of ethnopharmacology,110(2), 305-310.
    8. [8] Kawasaki, K., Fushimi, T., Nakamura, J., & Ota, N. (2018). Guava leaf extract suppresses osteoarthritis progression in a rat anterior cruciate ligament transection model.Food science & nutrition,6(4), 800–805.
    9. [9] Masaki, H. (2010). Role of antioxidants in the skin: anti-aging effects.Journal of dermatological science,58(2), 85-90.
    10. [10] http://www.dole.com/recipes/b/banana-guava-smoothie

