7 Nutritious Foods That Help Promote Beard Growth

Your diet has a significant impact on your body and that does not mean, it is just limited to the internal bodily functions. The food you eat help improve each and every aspect of your body and the one aspect that will be taken into consideration is your beard and beard growth.

The growth of your beard is managed by the production of the male hormones testosterone and DHT (an androgen that helps give the male sex their male characteristics). And it can be regulated by focusing on your diet, that is, including foods that help improve the function of the hormones and DHT [1] .

Facial hair growth is completely regulated by male hormones DHT and testosterone. Increasing the intake of certain foods escalates the levels of these two hormones, also called androgens, which the body utilizes to stimulate facial hair growth naturally [2] .

Along with that, factors such as minerals and vitamins also play a major role in boosting your beard growth [2] . According to the American Dietetic Association, the nutrients that have a positive effect on your heart and other major organs have the same effect on your skin and hair.

According to studies, incorporating the following types of food into your daily diet can help improve and promote beard growth [3] .

Foods That Help Promote Beard Growth

1. Eggs

Rich in biotin, regular consumption of eggs is extremely effective for this purpose. Eggs are one of the richest sources of biotin which happens to be the best nutrient for beard growth. It helps to increase the thickness of the beard over time. Consequently, studies have shown that biotin deficiency can reduce the growth of beard hair [4] .

2. Raisins

Packed with various health benefits, raisins are a go-to if you are looking forward to growing a stylish beard. A natural source of boron, eating raisins can help boost facial hair growth [5] . You can snack on raisins or add it to your breakfast pancake.

3. Orange juice

Rich in vitamin C, this fruit juice is a great way to boost your beard growth. The vitamin C in orange juice works by promoting the production of sebum, the natural oil that the body produces which further lubricates the skin and moisturises the hair, making your beard grow thick [6] .

4. Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids present abundantly in fish is a good source of fats and promotes the production of protein in the body, both of which are essential for beard growth [7] . You can consume oily fishes like mackerel, tuna, salmon, sardines, etc., to enhance your beard growth.

5. Brazilian nuts

A rich source of selenium, consuming Brazilian nuts can improve your facial growth. The mineral selenium plays a central role in hair growth, so consume the nuts on a regular basis to gain the benefits [8] .

6. Pinto beans

Being a high source of protein, that is, 21 g in 100 grams, pinto beans are beneficial for facial hair growth. The skin and hair are primarily made of keratin, a structural protein which is made up of amino acids called glycine and proline, which are proteins that the body uses to build hair, nails and skin[9] .

7. Leafy green vegetables

Rich in vitamin E, leafy green vegetables such as kale, spinach and so on are must-includes in your daily diet if you are looking forward to boosting your facial growth. Because, vitamin E is known to soften beard hair and increase blood flow to the hair follicles, thereby escalating the growth of facial hair. This will make your beard easier to groom and shave [10] .

