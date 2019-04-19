Lesser Known Health Benefits Of Crenshaw Melon Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Scientifically termed as Cucumis melo, Crenshaw melon is a cross between casaba and cantaloupe melons. Do not get the fruit confused with honeydew or a canary melon, as a Crenshaw melon is more like a cantaloupe. Sufficed with plenty of nutrients and vitamins, the melon can benefit your body in various ways. Mostly spherical in size with a flattened bottom, the melon has a hard rind which is yellowish-green in colour. The dense and tender peach-coloured flesh of the Crenshaw melon is sweet with a hint of spicy flavour [1] .

It is considered as the sweetest variety in the melon family and can be found in green and white. Crenshaw melons are an excellent source of vitamins A, B6 and C along with various other nutrients. The melon variety is used in salads, desserts and soups. The high water content in the fruit makes it an ideal companion in the summer season [2] .

Often termed as a summer melon, Crenshaw melons can be your best friend, rescuing you from the harshness of the sun. Consuming the fruit can cool down your body immediately, relaxing your muscles and organs along with it [2] , [3] . Like the other varieties of melons, such as, watermelon, cantaloupe or a honeydew, Crenshaw melons possess various health benefits. Read on to know more about the summer melon!

Nutritional Value Of Crenshaw Melon

100 grams of the melon contain 28 calories of energy.

The remaining nutrients in Crenshaw melon are as follows [4] :

17 g carbohydrate

1 g dietary fibre

7 g sugar

1 g protein

12 mg sodium

1 g calcium

50 g vitamin A

35 g vitamin C

Health Benefits Of Crenshaw Melon

A great source of Vitamin A and C, the fruit is extremely good for your health [5] , [6] , [7] .

1. Prevents cancer

The high content of carotenoids in Crenshaw melon is extremely beneficial for your body. It is beneficial in preventing the onset of cancer and also in lowering the risk of lung cancer. Regular consumption of the fruit helps in preventing and killing the cancer cells. Likewise, the ample amount of vitamin B6 in the fruit help in preventing lung cancer.

2. Prevents dehydration

One of the most effective advantages the fruit can have on your body is the ability to cure dehydration. Extreme cases of dehydration can result in even death. Therefore, considering the scorching heat affecting us all, make sure to add the watery melon into your daily diet. Like other melons in the family, Crenshaw melon also has a high water content, which can help keep your body hydrated.

3. Boosts bone health

The high vitamin C content in the fruit makes it extremely beneficial for improving the strength of your bones. Consuming Crenshaw melon can be beneficial in bettering your bone health and thereby, reducing the onset of any bone-related issues such as osteoporosis which weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break [8] .

4. Cures digestive problems

The dietary fibre content, along with the water content in the fruit, plays a major role in improving your digestion process. That is, Crenshaw melon has been used for curing digestive problems and in stimulating peristalsis which in turn improves the digestive transit.

5. Improves kidney health

The vitamin C and water content in the fruit help in managing the health and proper functioning of your kidney. It helps in removing the toxins from your system, as well in getting rid of kidney stones. Consuming the fruit on a regular basis can help prevent the onset of arthritis as well [9] .

6. Boosts energy

The ample amount of B vitamins present in the melon is highly beneficial for your body. Incorporating the fruit into your daily will improve your energy level and overall health.

7. Aids weight loss

Packed with plenty of antioxidants, Crenshaw melon is a must to be added in your list of fruits, if you are looking forward to losing some extra weight. Along with the antioxidants, it also has a low-fat and cholesterol-free composition which are also beneficial in this process [10] .

8. Prevents heart strokes

Crenshaw melons are rich in adenosine, an anti-coagulant that helps prevent the onset of strokes. Adenosine works by slowing down the clotting of blood in a healthy manner and helps prevent blood clots from forming and travelling to the brain, so as to reduce stroke risk [11] .

9. Manages blood pressure

Rich in potassium and minerals, consuming the melons can be beneficial in avoiding blood pressure disorders. It protects your body from the effects of high-sodium foods because the proper intake of the fruit cuts out the side effects [12] .

How To Select A Crenshaw Melon

Always make sure to choose a ripe melon for good taste and its sweet flesh. Let's get to know the steps which will help you select the perfect Crenshaw melon [13] .

Step 1: Put pressure on the outside of the Crenshaw melon. It should not be rock hard, nor very soft.

Step 2: Press the pad of your finger into the stem end. Ripe Crenshaw melons will signal the softness inside.

Step 3: Smell the stem end. Crenshaw melons have a strong aroma that is similar to cantaloupe.

Step 4: Look closely at the rind, because a Crenshaw's rind develops an orange cast as it gets riper.

Step 5: Shake your Crenshaw melon to see if the seeds are loose as the loose seeds indicate the melon is ripe.

How To Store A Crenshaw Melon

If the melons are too ripe, refrigerate them. But make sure that you consume them within 3 to 4 days because refrigeration dehydrates the melon [14] .

. If the melons are unripe, keep it at room temperature for at least 3 days, till it ripens.

Note: Storing unripe melons with ethylene-producing fruits such as apples, bananas, cucumber, eggplant etc., will speed up its ripening process.

How To Eat A Crenshaw Melon

Take a knife and simply cut the melon in half, as you would do to a watermelon or any other melon [15] .

. Then, scoop off its seeds and cut off the rind.

You can either chop the melon into small slices or scoop out balls using a melon baller.

Crenshaw melons can be added in a salad or made into juices. It is also used as an appetizer. In some places, slightly green melons are pickled.

Healthy Crenshaw Melon Recipes

1. Melon and mozzarella salad with honey, lime, and mint

Ingredients [16]

2 cups of cold, Crenshaw melon cubes

1 cup of bite-size fresh mozzarella cubes

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon freshly chopped mint leaves

a small pinch of salt

a small pinch of crushed red pepper

Directions

Put the melon balls and mozzarella in a medium bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, lime juice, mint, salt, and crushed red pepper.

Pour the dressing over the melon and mozzarella, then toss to combine.

2. Chilled Crenshaw melon soup

Ingredients

1 large Crenshaw melon

1 cup fruit wine of our choice

8 raspberries

8 mint leaves

Directions

Peel and cube the melon.

Purée the melon until it becomes very smooth.

Add the wine into it and garnish with raspberry and mint leaf.

Let it chill.

Precautions

It is advised not to consume melons that have dark spots or moulds on their rinds [17] .

. Individuals with diabetes should restrain from having the fruit as it may hamper the blood sugar levels.

Individuals with metabolic-disorders should also avoid eating melon [18] .

. Consuming too much of Crenshaw melon may result in diarrhoea.

View Article References [1] Gonzalez-Garza, R., Gumpf, D. J., Kishaba, A. N., & Bohn, G. W. (1979). Identification, seed transmission, and host range pathogenicity of a California isolate of melon necrotic spot virus.Phytopathology,69(4), 340-345. [2] Bai, J., Saftner, R. A., & Watada, A. E. (2003). Characteristics of fresh-cut honeydew (Cucumis xmelo L.) available to processors in winter and summer and its quality maintenance by modified atmosphere packaging.Postharvest Biology and Technology,28(3), 349-359. [3] Traka-Mavrona, E., Koutsika-Sotiriou, M., & Pritsa, T. (2000). Response of squash (Cucurbita spp.) as rootstock for melon (Cucumis melo L.).Scientia Horticulturae,83(3-4), 353-362. [4] Mehra, M., Pasricha, V., & Gupta, R. K. (2015). Estimation of nutritional, phytochemical and antioxidant activity of seeds of musk melon (Cucumis melo) and water melon (Citrullus lanatus) and nutritional analysis of their respective oils.Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry,3(6), 98-102. [5] Lipton, W. J., & O'Grady, J. J. (1980). Solar injury of “Crenshaw” muskmelons: The influence of ultraviolet radiation and of high tissue temperatures.Agricultural Meteorology,22(3-4), 235-247. [6] Mayberry, K. S., Hartz, T. K., & Valencia, J. (1996). Mixed melon production in California. [7] Goldman, A. (2002).Melons: for the passionate grower. Artisan Books. [8] Seymour, G. B., & McGlasson, W. B. (1993). Melons. InBiochemistry of fruit ripening(pp. 273-290). Springer, Dordrecht. [9] Shattuck-Eidens, D. M., Bell, R. N., Neuhausen, S. L., & Helentjaris, T. (1990). DNA sequence variation within maize and melon: observations from polymerase chain reaction amplification and direct sequencing.Genetics,126(1), 207-217. [10] Staub, J. E., López-Sesé, A. I., & Fanourakis, N. (2004). Diversity among melon landraces (Cucumis melo L.) from Greece and their genetic relationships with other melon germplasm of diverse origins.Euphytica,136(2), 151-166. [11] Martin, T. M., & Zawacki, F. (2016).U.S. Patent No. 9,462,811. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [12] Wolff, D. W., & Miller, M. E. (1998). Tolerance to Monosporascus root rot and vine decline in melon (Cucumis melo L.) germplasm.HortScience,33(2), 287-290. [13] Ren, Y., Bang, H., Gould, J., Rathore, K. S., Patil, B. S., & Crosby, K. M. (2013). Shoot regeneration and ploidy variation in tissue culture of honeydew melon (Cucumis melo L. inodorus).In Vitro Cellular & Developmental Biology-Plant,49(2), 223-229. [14] Al-Sayed, H. M., & Ahmed, A. R. (2013). Utilization of watermelon rinds and sharlyn melon peels as a natural source of dietary fiber and antioxidants in cake.Annals of Agricultural Sciences,58(1), 83-95. [15] Hess, A. G. (1971).U.S. Patent No. 3,558,329. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [16] Clayberg, C. D. (1992). Earlibush Crenshaw'Melon.HortScience,27(9), 1050-1051. [17] Tronstad, R. (1995). Importance of melon type, size, grade, container, and season in determining melon prices.Journal of agricultural and resource economics, 32-48. [18] Cohen, H., Dong, Y., Szymanski, J., Lashbrooke, J., Meir, S., Almekias-Siegl, E., ... & Aharoni, A. (2019). A Multilevel Study of Melon Fruit Reticulation Provides Insight into Skin Ligno-Suberization Hallmarks.Plant physiology,179(4), 1486-1501.