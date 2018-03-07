World Kidney Day: 10 Best Detox Drinks For The Kidneys

On 8th March, the World Kidney Day is going to be celebrated. And to keep your kidneys free from the toxins, we are going to write in this article about the best detox drinks for the kidneys.
The kidneys are one of the most important organs that help flush out the eliminated waste and toxins from the body. Because toxins can affect your body which can lead to infectious diseases. Kidneys are also crucial for your overall well-being.
If your kidneys are unhealthy, it will lose its ability to filter out waste and the toxins will start to build up in your body, thereby leading to kidney stones.
So, it's essential that you cleanse your kidneys by incorporating certain detox drinks in your diet.
Here is a list of the best detox drinks for your kidneys.
1. Beetroot Juice
Beetroot contains betaine, a very beneficial phytochemical that has antioxidant qualities and increases the acidity of urine. Beetroots, if had in the form of a juice, can help clear calcium phosphate and struvite build-up from the kidneys. It promotes kidney functioning and decreases the formation of kidney stones.
2. Cranberry Juice
Cranberry juice is very good for urinary tract infections (UTI). Cranberry juice is also useful for cleansing the kidneys of excess calcium oxalate, which contributes to kidney stones. You can have homemade cranberry juice to detox your kidney.
3. Lemon Juice
Lemon juice is naturally acidic thing in nature and has been shown to increase citrate levels in the urine. This decreases the formation of kidney stones. You can have a glass of freshly squeezed lemon juice daily for a quick detox drink.
4. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
Apple cider vinegar is good for overall health and detoxifies the body, especially the kidneys. The citric acid, acetic acid and phosphorous acid in apple cider vinegar help to break down and prevent kidney stone formation.
5. Berry Smoothie
Berries like blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and cranberries are high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and flavonoids. These antioxidants ward off the free radicals from the body and thereby prevent kidney disease.
6. Dandelion Tea
Dandelion leaves contain antioxidants called flavonoids, which cleanses the kidneys, purifies the blood and increases the flow of urine. Drinking dandelion tea daily will help to detox your kidneys and prevent any kidney disease.
7. Carrot Juice
Carrots are loaded with carotene that helps to fight cancer and removes toxins and heavy metals from the kidneys. The fibre present in carrots bind to the toxins and eliminate them from the body.
8. Vegetable Juice
The juices extracted from vegetables are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Vegetables like celery, cucumber, spinach, lettuce, etc., are great for your kidneys if you have them in the form of a juice.
9. Coconut Water
Coconut water is a naturally refreshing drink that is good for your kidneys. It contains less of sugar, less acid and zero calories and is high in electrolytes that promote a proper kidney function. You can hydrate your body simply by drinking coconut water.
10. Pineapple Smoothie
Pineapple is packed full of nutrients and antioxidants. The fruit contains a phytonutrient called bromelain that is an enzyme, which ensures a proper kidney function, supports the immune system, soothes irritation and promotes the systemic function.
