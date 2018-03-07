World Kidney Day: 10 Best Detox Drinks For The Kidneys

2. Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice is very good for urinary tract infections (UTI). Cranberry juice is also useful for cleansing the kidneys of excess calcium oxalate, which contributes to kidney stones. You can have homemade cranberry juice to detox your kidney.

3. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is naturally acidic thing in nature and has been shown to increase citrate levels in the urine. This decreases the formation of kidney stones. You can have a glass of freshly squeezed lemon juice daily for a quick detox drink.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

Apple cider vinegar is good for overall health and detoxifies the body, especially the kidneys. The citric acid, acetic acid and phosphorous acid in apple cider vinegar help to break down and prevent kidney stone formation.

5. Berry Smoothie

Berries like blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and cranberries are high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and flavonoids. These antioxidants ward off the free radicals from the body and thereby prevent kidney disease.

6. Dandelion Tea

Dandelion leaves contain antioxidants called flavonoids, which cleanses the kidneys, purifies the blood and increases the flow of urine. Drinking dandelion tea daily will help to detox your kidneys and prevent any kidney disease.

7. Carrot Juice

Carrots are loaded with carotene that helps to fight cancer and removes toxins and heavy metals from the kidneys. The fibre present in carrots bind to the toxins and eliminate them from the body.

8. Vegetable Juice

The juices extracted from vegetables are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Vegetables like celery, cucumber, spinach, lettuce, etc., are great for your kidneys if you have them in the form of a juice.

9. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a naturally refreshing drink that is good for your kidneys. It contains less of sugar, less acid and zero calories and is high in electrolytes that promote a proper kidney function. You can hydrate your body simply by drinking coconut water.

10. Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple is packed full of nutrients and antioxidants. The fruit contains a phytonutrient called bromelain that is an enzyme, which ensures a proper kidney function, supports the immune system, soothes irritation and promotes the systemic function.