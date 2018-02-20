9 Fantastic Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds | BoldSky

The next time when you eat watermelon, don't spit out the seeds. Wondering why? Watermelon seeds are packed with an array of vitamins and minerals. Eating watermelon seeds is considered safe and can actually be good for your overall health [1] .

Watermelon is a refreshing fruit with nutritious seeds which when roasted or dried can be eaten as a healthy snack. They consist of healthy fats which are omega 3 fatty acids and omega 6 fatty acids. The seeds are good for your health and the oil extracted from the seeds also work wonders for your skin and hair [2] .

Nutritional Value Of Watermelon Seeds

100 g of dried watermelon seeds contain 5.05 g water, 557 kcal (energy) and they also contain:

28.33 g protein

47.37 g total fat

15.31 g carbohydrates

54 mg calcium

7.28 mg iron

515 mg magnesium

755 mg phosphorus

648 mg potassium

99 mg sodium

10.24 mg zinc

0.190 mg thiamin

0.145 mg riboflavin

3.550 mg niacin

0.089 mg vitamin B6

58 mcg folate

Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

1. Promote heart health

Watermelon seeds contain magnesium, an essential mineral that contributes to heart health and regulates blood pressure. The seeds contain a substance called citrulline, which helps to reduce aortic blood pressure. Eating the seeds will lower your bad cholesterol levels and increase good cholesterol levels [3] .

2. Strengthen immunity

Watermelon seeds are packed full of antioxidants which protect your body from the harmful free radicals that cause cell damage, cancer and other diseases. In addition, the magnesium in the seeds play a role in enhancing the immune system according to a study [4] .

3. Improve male fertility

Watermelon seeds contain a good amount of zinc, an important mineral beneficial for the male reproductive system. A study was conducted on the effect of watermelon seed oil on some sex hormones such as progesterone, prolactin, testosterone, estradiol, luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). The results showed that there was a 5 per cent and 10 per cent increase in prolactin, luteinizing hormone, estradiol, and testosterone [5] .

4. Treat diabetes

The antidiabetic effect of watermelon seed extract was studied on diabetic rats. The results of the study found that the methanolic extract of watermelon seeds promoted glucose homeostasis and helped to maintain body weight by improving fasting glucose level, oral glucose tolerance, body weight, food and fluid intake [6] .

5. Aid in weight loss

According to a study conducted in Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the watermelon seed extract has antiobesity effects. Watermelon seeds in medium and high doses were fed to obese rats and the result was reduction in body weight, food intake, serum glucose, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels [7] .

6. Prevent arthritis

Watermelon seeds have a positive effect in preventing arthritis as they contain magnesium, manganese and calcium. The watermelon seed extract in medium and high doses exhibit a significant antiarthritic activity which helped reduce arthritis in rats, as per a noted study [7] .

7. Have antiulcerogenic effect

The triterpenoids and phenolic compounds in the methanolic extract of watermelon seeds have been known to have antiulcerogenic properties. A study found that consuming watermelon seeds showed a significant decrease in stomach ulcers and also lowered acidity [8] .

8. Promote feminine health

Watermelon seeds contain 58 mcg of folate, also known as folic acid or vitamin B9. Folate is an essential vitamin responsible for proper brain function and helps control homocysteine levels. Women of childbearing age require more folic acid as a deficiency of this vitamin is linked to neural tube birth defects [9] , [10] .

9. Maintain skin and hair health

Watermelon seeds are an excellent source of unsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants which aid in keeping the skin healthy and slow down skin ageing. It can help treat skin problems like rashes, oedema, etc. Also, watermelon seed oil can help to get rid of dandruff and the protein present in them can strengthen your hair.

How To Consume Watermelon Seeds

Sprout your seeds

To get most of the nutrients from the watermelon seeds, allow them to sprout. Soak them in water overnight for 2-3 days to sprout. Dry them in the sun and enjoy them as a nutritious snack.

Roast your seeds

Roast the seeds in the oven at a temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit. It will take around 15 minutes to roast after which you can enjoy it by sprinkling salt, cinnamon powder, chilli powder and drizzle some olive oil and lemon juice.

Watermelon seeds rice recipe [11]

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

½ cup watermelon seeds

6 dry red chillies

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp white urad dal

Few curry leaves

1 tbsp raw peanuts

¼ tsp asafoetida

1 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Dry roast the watermelon seeds and red chillies until they start crackling. Allow them to cool.

Grind them in the grinder with some salt.

Pour cooking oil in the pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves and asafoetida.

Add peanuts and fry them for few minutes. Add the rice and mix well.

Add the ground watermelon seed powder and cook it for few minutes till the rice is cooked.

Serve it warm.

View Article References [1] Reetapa Biswas, Tiyasa Dey and Santa Datta (De). 2016. “A comprehensive review on watermelon seed - the spitted one”, International Journal of Current Research, 8, (08), 35828-35832. [2] Biswas, R., Ghosal, S., Chattopadhyay, A., & De, S. D. A comprehensive review on watermelon seed oil–an underutilized product. [3] Poduri, A., Rateri, D. L., Saha, S. K., Saha, S., & Daugherty, A. (2012). Citrullus lanatus 'sentinel' (watermelon) extract reduces atherosclerosis in LDL receptor-deficient mice.The Journal of nutritional biochemistry,24(5), 882-6. [4] Tam, M., Gomez, S., Gonzalez-Gross, M., & Marcos, A. (2003). Possible roles of magnesium on the immune system.European journal of clinical nutrition,57(10), 1193. [5] Agiang, M. A., Matthew, O. J., Atangwho, I. J., & Ebong, P. E. (2015). Effect of some traditional edible oils on sex hormones of albino Wistar rats.African Journal of Biochemistry Research,9(3), 40-46. [6] Willy J. Malaisse. 2009. Antihyperglycemic effect of Citrullus colocynthis seed aqueous extracts in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats, Metabolic and Functional Research on Diabetes 2: 71-76 [7] Manoj. J. 2011. Anti-obesity and anti-arthritic activities of Citrullus vulgaris(Cucurbitaceae) seed extracts in rats. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, Karnataka [8] Alok Bhardwaj, Rajeev Kumar, Vivek Dabas and Niyaz Alam. 2012. Evaluation of anti-ulcer activity of Citrullus lanatus seed extract in wistar albino rats, International Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences 4: 135-139 [9] Mills, J. L., Lee, Y. J., Conley, M. R., Kirke, P. N., McPartlin, J. M., Weir, D. G., & Scott, J. M. (1995). Homocysteine metabolism in pregnancies complicated by neural-tube defects.The Lancet,345(8943), 149-151. [10] Kang, S. S., Wong, P. W., & Norusis, M. (1987). Homocysteinemia due to folate deficiency.Metabolism,36(5), 458-462. [11] https://www.archanaskitchen.com/watermelon-seeds-rice-recipe