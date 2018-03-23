Dried fruits are one of the most consumed fruits during Chaitra Navratri. It is very popular during this time and the dried fruits are healthy for numerous reasons. It improves health and provides a myriad of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fibre.

Dried fruits don't get spoilt quickly and it can be eaten at any part of the day. Dried fruits are considered healthy because it contains no added sugars or sweeteners. They also contain less amount of water, which means they are quite filling when you consume them.

The high-fibre content in dried fruits will encourage healthy weight management and help prevent obesity. Dried fruits also contain antioxidants that can help prevent health conditions such as cancer, heart disease and cataracts.

However, dried fruits are high in calories as well. This will benefit people who are trying to gain weight.

Let's have a look at the top 10 healthy dried fruits for Chaitra Navratri.

1. Dried Peaches

Dried peaches contain 191 calories and 6.5 grams of fibre in a ½ cup of serving. They provide 34 percent of your daily vitamin A and 18 percent of iron. Dried peaches are also a very good source of potassium, niacin and copper.

2. Dried Apples Dried apples contain 104 calories and 3.5 grams of fibre in a ½ cup of serving. They are packed with nutrition and also low in calories compared to other dry fruits. 3. Dried Apricots Dried apricots contain 156 calories and 4.5 grams of fibre in a ½ cup of serving. They provide 47 percent of your daily vitamin A and apricots are a great source of potassium, copper and vitamin E too. 4. Dried Lychees Dried lychees contain 221 calories and 4 grams of fibre in a ½ cup of serving. These delicious dried fruits provide 244 percent of the daily requirements of vitamin C. Dried lychees also have 3.2 grams of protein and a good source of riboflavin too. 5. Dried Prunes Dried prunes contain 223 calories and zero fibre content in a ½ cup of serving. Dried prunes lack in insoluble fibre but they contain 2.5 grams of protein and provide 13 percent of your daily iron requirements. 6. Dried Cranberries Dried cranberries have 185 calories and 3 grams of fibre in a ½ cup of serving. Dried cranberries are a healthier choice for Chaitra Navratri. These dried fruits are rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants as well. 7. Dried Raisins Dried raisins contain 217 calories and 2.5 grams of fibre in a ½ cup of serving. One serving of dried raisins has 2 grams of protein and it is an excellent source of vital minerals like manganese and potassium. 8. Dried Figs Dried figs contain 185 calories and 7.5 grams of fibre in a ½ cup of serving. Dried figs have a laxative effect on the body, this ensures cleansing of the digestive system. Also, they are a good source of important minerals like magnesium, calcium, manganese and potassium. 9. Dates Dates are one of the most commonly consumed dry fruits during Chaitra Navratri. Dates are rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals and natural sugar. It is used in preparing various kinds of sweet dishes. Being rich in iron, dates can help treat anaemia too. 10. Dried Mangoes This is the season of mangoes and dried mangoes are eaten during this time. They contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C and antioxidants.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: What Foods To Eat In Chaitra Navratri Fasting 2018