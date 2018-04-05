These Are The 10 Best And Worst Condiments In Your Kitchen

There goes a saying that 'variety is the spice of life'. Adding different kinds of spices in your meals is a great way to bring out a variety of flavour to the foods.

Spices make the dishes tasty, enjoyable and appetizing. But, some spices are loaded with sugar, calories, artificial ingredients and sodium. Here, in this article, you will know about the best and worst condiments to use in your kitchen.

To keep your meals interesting and tasty without blowing your daily calorie limit. You will just need to ensure that your kitchen is stocked up with healthy condiments.

The key is to look out for ingredients that are organic and watching out for the sodium content in them. One of the best ways to make your spices healthy, is to make them at home. But nobody has the time nowadays.

Research shows that certain spices, herbs and spreads not only boost flavour to the foods but also ease digestion, curb appetite, promote better memory, and so on.

So, we bring you a list of the best and worst condiments that you have in your kitchen.

1. Best: Salsa

Salsa is a fantastic condiment which is eaten with chips and sandwiches. It is made from natural ingredients, which makes it healthy. Two tablespoons of salsa contains 11 calories and 0.4 grams of sugar. In salsa, ingredients like lime juice, onions and tomatoes are used, which are rich in vitamin C. And vitamin C helps promote healthy ageing and prevents heart disease.

2. Worst: Ketchup

Some people cannot eat foods without adding ketchup, for instance noodles, egg rolls, and fries that are eaten with ketchup. Ketchup has about 20 calories per tablespoon and it is also packed with sugar, that is 3.7 grams per tablespoon. Store-bought ketchups use artificial ingredients, so it's better that you use organic ketchup or make a home-made ketchup with tomatoes. Tomatoes contain an antioxidant called lycopene that will promote overall health.

3. Best: Mustard

Mustard is a popular condiment worldwide. The mustard seeds contain numerous phytonutrients and lots of flavour. Mustard seeds contain zero calories and protect against tumour growth and DNA or cell mutation. Dijon, grainy or brown, mustard is easy to find and can be used in various ways. Be it a salad dressing or as a dip for French fries.

4. Worst: Soy Sauce

Soy sauce has a watery consistency, it's high in calories and it's loaded with sodium too. Even having small amounts of soy sauce can interfere with digestion and supply enough soy to mess with the hormones. This salty condiment is used in Asian dishes, however, you should opt for organic and low-sodium soy sauce.

5. Best: Sriracha Or Hot Sauce

Sriracha is a type of hot sauce or chilli sauce made from chillies, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt. The best thing about Sriracha is that it has only 5 calories per teaspoon and 1 gram of sugar. Chilli peppers are fat-burning foods and are known to increase the body's fat-burning abilities, since they have a compound called capsaicin. Capsaicin helps in reducing type 2 diabetes, inflammation, cardiovascular disease, weight gain and cancer.

6. Worst: Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue sauce might taste great on chicken, beef and salads, but it also has about six grams of sugar for a very small one- to two-tablespoon content of it. Barbecue sauce contains healthy ingredients like onions, garlic, Worcestershire, mustard and molasses - but when cane sugar, honey and ketchup are mixed in store-bought BBQ sauce, the sugar adds up quickly. So, therefore this isn't a great nutritional and healthy condiment. Try making your own BBQ sauce at home.

7. Best: Tabasco Original Red Sauce

Tabasco sauce is fantastic for heating up a meal with only a drop or two. Tabasco sauce is made exclusively from tabasco peppers, vinegar, and salt. It has absolutely no calories and zero sugar, either, making it a great choice for adding flavour to your dishes without regrets! According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, tabasco sauce contains capsaicin, a pain reliever that also aids in digestion and reduces the symptoms of indigestion.

8. Worst: Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise has a higher fat content and the type of oil used in store-bought mayonnaise is worse. Most mayonnaise in grocery stores uses refined and processed vegetable oils like canola oil, sunflower oil, and safflower oil. Instead, make your own home-made mayonnaise using extra virgin olive oil and egg yolks.

9. Best: Hummus

The ingredients in hummus are beans or chickpeas, olive oil, lemon and garlic. They have been shown to be heart-healthy and are strong anti-inflammatory foods. Hummus is a good source of plant-based protein, fights illness and disease, decreases inflammation, helps in digestion, high in vitamins and minerals, supports bone health and boosts your energy.

10. Worst: Pancake Syrup

High-fructose corn syrup has existed in all of your kitchens at least once. In one tablespoon of this artificial sweetener, there are 59 calories and approximately 8 grams of sugar. Instead, opt for 100 percent natural maple syrup, which is better and healthy for you. This syrup makes it extremely dangerous for people with blood sugar problems.

11. Best: Guacamole

Guacamole is made from avocados and they are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. Avocado is absolutely amazing for your body, which contains vitamin E, magnesium, and monounsaturated fats. Avocados help fight mouth cancer, breast, and prostate cancer. Two tablespoons of guacamole have 60 calories with 0 grams of sugar.

