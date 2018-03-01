The Health Risks Of A High-Protein Diet You Should Know

High-protein diets are becoming popular with the young generation. High-protein diets have been widely promoted as an effective weight loss diet, which generally recommends dieters to get 30 percent to 50 percent of their total calories from protein.
These kind of diets are usually based on the usage of large quantities of protein foods like meat, fish, eggs, cheese and milk products and the exclusion of carbohydrate foods.
High-protein diets could kill you of heart disease because when you consume high-protein foods, they put a stress on your heart. And also excluding carbohydrate foods from your diet will deprive your body of energy, as you are only eating protein-rich foods.
The lack of carbohydrate fuel in the body will force to burn the body fat and dietary fat to fulfil its energy needs. Also, when large quantities of body fat for fuel is broken down, which is called ketones, it gets accumulated in the body. This can be dangerous to your health.
Know about the health risks of a high-protein diet here in details.
What Does A High-protein Diet Involve?
The high-protein diet is very much similar to the Dukan diet and low-carb diet. High-protein diets allow you to eat foods which are rich in protein to keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. This high-protein diet recommends eating 20-50 percent of your daily calories from foods high in protein.
Will A High-protein Diet Cause Cancer?
Research from the University of southern California suggests that middle-aged adults who eat a high-protein diet are four times more likely to die of cancer than those who eat less amounts of protein. If you keep on consuming red meat as a part of your high-protein diet, then you have an increased risk of cancer.
Is It Effective For Weight Loss?
Though high-protein diets keep you satiated, you are less likely to overeat. Research suggests that eating a high-protein diet causes the brain to receive low levels of hunger hormones, which makes you less hungry and get fewer food cravings. This is a short-term result for weight loss.
It Can Increase High Cholesterol
Few protein sources such as fatty cuts of meat, whole dairy products and other fatty foods can raise cholesterol level in the body. This will increase the chances of a heart disease. So, if you are planning to go on a high-protein diet, think once again.
It Can Cause Osteoporosis
High-protein diet, which involves eating meat, is known to cause great bone density loss among women aged 65 years and above. Women who don't consume meat have lower bone density loss. Going on a high-protein diet will reduce calcium absorption in the body, which is a bad side effect.
It Can Cause Kidney Problems
If you are on a high-protein diet, it may add strain on your kidneys which could worsen kidney function. As the kidney starts filtering proteins, it causes additional strain on the kidneys. Body-builders who are on a high-protein diet can suffer from impaired kidney function.
It Causes Diabetes
Are you planning to go on a high-protein diet? Then, wait till you see this! Consuming too much of foods, which are high in protein, will increase the risk of diabetes. Eating more proteins and less of carbohydrates will cause your body to increase the glucose level that causes diabetes.
The Other Health Risks
Cancer and diabetes are not the only health risks of a high-protein diet. It can also lead to cardiovascular disease which may cause an irregular heartbeat, heart attack and stroke. A high-protein diet being high in saturated fat will also cause other side effects like nausea, constipation, bad breath and fatigue.
Include Other Foods In A High-protein Diet
It is really important and necessary to choose healthy proteins. You could eat lean protein like chicken breast and fish, but not protein-rich foods which are full of fat. Restrict the intake of red meat and processed foods and include beans, nuts, seeds, eggs and yogurt in your diet instead.
Is A high-protein Diet Right For You?
If you are planning to go on a high-protein diet, check with your doctor first to see whether your body can take it or not. You can consume fruits and vegetables along with lean protein foods to keep your body healthy and prevent diseases.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.
ALSO READ: 10 Important Facts About Colon Cancer You Should Know
Related Articles
- 11 Worst Ways To Lose Weight You Probably Didn't Know
- 10 Health Benefits Of Skinless Chicken Breast
- 10 Surprising Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Weight Fast
- 12 Health Benefits Of Peanut Butter That Will Surprise You
- Hrithik Roshan Shares Top 10 Diet And Fitness Workout Tips On His Birthday
- 10 Ways On How To Increase Protein Intake To Lose Weight
- 10 Ways To Lose Upper Arm Fat
- 11 Foods With More Proteins Than An Egg
- Things You Need To Know Before You Try The Paleo Diet
- Protein To Reduce Spread Of Cancer Identified
- This Is One Best Way To Prevent Obesity
- Are Milkshakes Healthy?
- How To Become A Vegan Step By Step
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.