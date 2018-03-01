The Health Risks Of A High-Protein Diet You Should Know

Will A High-protein Diet Cause Cancer?

Research from the University of southern California suggests that middle-aged adults who eat a high-protein diet are four times more likely to die of cancer than those who eat less amounts of protein. If you keep on consuming red meat as a part of your high-protein diet, then you have an increased risk of cancer.

Is It Effective For Weight Loss?

Though high-protein diets keep you satiated, you are less likely to overeat. Research suggests that eating a high-protein diet causes the brain to receive low levels of hunger hormones, which makes you less hungry and get fewer food cravings. This is a short-term result for weight loss.

It Can Increase High Cholesterol

Few protein sources such as fatty cuts of meat, whole dairy products and other fatty foods can raise cholesterol level in the body. This will increase the chances of a heart disease. So, if you are planning to go on a high-protein diet, think once again.

It Can Cause Osteoporosis

High-protein diet, which involves eating meat, is known to cause great bone density loss among women aged 65 years and above. Women who don't consume meat have lower bone density loss. Going on a high-protein diet will reduce calcium absorption in the body, which is a bad side effect.

It Can Cause Kidney Problems

If you are on a high-protein diet, it may add strain on your kidneys which could worsen kidney function. As the kidney starts filtering proteins, it causes additional strain on the kidneys. Body-builders who are on a high-protein diet can suffer from impaired kidney function.

It Causes Diabetes

Are you planning to go on a high-protein diet? Then, wait till you see this! Consuming too much of foods, which are high in protein, will increase the risk of diabetes. Eating more proteins and less of carbohydrates will cause your body to increase the glucose level that causes diabetes.

The Other Health Risks

Cancer and diabetes are not the only health risks of a high-protein diet. It can also lead to cardiovascular disease which may cause an irregular heartbeat, heart attack and stroke. A high-protein diet being high in saturated fat will also cause other side effects like nausea, constipation, bad breath and fatigue.

Include Other Foods In A High-protein Diet

It is really important and necessary to choose healthy proteins. You could eat lean protein like chicken breast and fish, but not protein-rich foods which are full of fat. Restrict the intake of red meat and processed foods and include beans, nuts, seeds, eggs and yogurt in your diet instead.

Is A high-protein Diet Right For You?

If you are planning to go on a high-protein diet, check with your doctor first to see whether your body can take it or not. You can consume fruits and vegetables along with lean protein foods to keep your body healthy and prevent diseases.