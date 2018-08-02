The Best Home-Made Energy Drink Recipe Is Here!

Coconut water makes the best natural energy drink as it is enriched in vitamins, electrolyte content and low in calories. After exercising heavily and because of subsequent sweating, the body tends to lose electrolytes rapidly. That's when drinks rich in electrolytes help your body replenish the lost electrolytes. If that doesn't happen you stand exposed to the chances of suffering from muscle fatigue, cramps, dizziness, nausea, etc.

And this has opened up the market for a bunch of sports and energy drinks. But most of them are very high in terms of sugar levels and also consists of a bouquet of harmful ingredients. Fitness enthusiasts chug them without realising how much-refined sugar or artificial colours and flavours they constitute.

Instead, why don't you make your own energy drink at home from daily ingredients that you can find in your fridge? Fruits, with a dash of sugar and salt, can be turned into excellent energy drinks that are both healthy and delicious at the same time.

Let us help you with one such revitalizing homemade energy drink. It will give you that energy boost you need post activities, minus all the junk which you're most likely to consume otherwise.

To make this drink you need 2 cups of fresh coconut water. Then cut half a lemon and extract the juice into the coconut water. Similarly cut half a lime and half an orange and mix the extracted juices with the solution. Thereafter, add one tablespoon of coconut oil, a quarter tablespoon sea salt and then give the solution a good stir. That's it! Your homemade energy drink is good to go.

Drinks, such as these ones, are high in electrolytes that help hydrate your body and restore the energy you have lost post a workout. In addition to making drinks high in electrolytes, you can also include food items like avocados, broccoli, yogurt, tofu and apricots; they help with replenishment as well.

Here are some other energy drinks that you can easily make at home:

1. Green Mango Refresher - This recipe is basically inspired by our familiar aam-panna. To make this drink you need to wash 250 g green mangoes thoroughly and then boil them until softened. After they are cooled down, peel and mash the pulp. Add salt, chilli powder and sugar to the pulp and stir until they have been fully blended. Put it in the fridge until it's perfectly chilled and then add in the soda.

2. Banana Smoothie - Bananas and even coconut water, for that matter, are both packed with potassium. So when blended together, what you have is a powerhouse of a drink. To make this drink all that you need are half a banana, half a cup of coconut water, half glass orange or mosambi juice and a quarter cup dahi. Now blend all the ingredients in your mixer, cool it for some time and drink.

3. Spinach, Pineapple And Apple Energy Drink - The combination might get you dismissing this recipe right away, but first, hear us out! Spinach has a lot of antioxidants and its bitterness will be cut down by the sweetness of the fresh fruits. On top, apple provides natural sugar and potassium, and the lemon, electrolytes. You need 1 cup spinach, 1 cup pineapple chunks, another cup apple and 3 tablespoons of lemon juice. Blend everything using your juicer or mixer. Drink!

