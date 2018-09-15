Malaika Arora's Daily Detox Green Smoothie Which Boosts Weight Loss!

Want to know the secret behind Malaika Arora's toned torso and a perfectly-shaped physique? It's not a particular exercise or a diet regimen, it's a detox green smoothie that she swears by.
Malaika Arora loves hitting the gym and she keeps her fans updated by posting her amazing workout videos on Instagram which are a source of inspiration to hit the gym.
This super-toned diva is also a yoga and pilates enthusiast which reflects in her perfectly toned physique. In order to maintain a healthy and a fit body, Malaika is currently drinking a green detox smoothie made with simple ingredients and you can make it at home too. She revealed it on Instagram and we are going to write about the green smoothie here so that you can also incorporate it into your diet starting today.
Cleansing your system or detoxification is an important step when you are trying to lose weight. The process is simple and only needs a few ingredients you have in hand. Check them out.
1. Avocado
Avocado contains compounds that aid the body in the production of an amino acid called glutathione which binds to toxins in the liver before they are excreted. This helps in liver detoxification. Avocados also contain healthy fats that stimulate the release of bile from the gallbladder which is important because the liver discards the toxins that it processes into the bile, and the timely release of the bile is important for detoxification.
2. Broccoli
Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable which helps in detoxification. The presence of sulphoraphane in broccoli triggers the liver to produce detoxifying enzymes that block free radical attack on DNA. Broccoli also contains glutathione that helps to get rid of harmful toxins from the liver.
Adding broccoli in your smoothie will help prevent colon cancer as well due to the presence of indole glucosinolates.
3. Cucumber
There are people who drink cucumber water to detox their body. Cucumbers are known for their anti-diabetic, antioxidant and lipid-lowering properties which give a cleansing effect on the body. It cleanses the liver by removing the accumulated waste material in the blood and gut.
Adding cucumber in this green smoothie will offer valuable vitamins and minerals and they are low in calories too, which is ideal in losing weight.
4. Green Apple
Green apple is as healthy as the red apple though both differ in taste; the green ones are little sour and sweet in taste compared to the red ones. Green apples have low fat content and are an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin C.
Adding green apples in the green smoothie will fight wrinkles, improve the skin's texture and cleanse your system due to the presence of antioxidants.
5. Coconut
Coconut water contains antioxidants that can fight the free radicals which cause the early onset of ageing and other diseases. It is an ideal beverage filled with nutrients which prevent the formation of kidney stones and also help to remove toxins from the body.
Coconut water speeds up your metabolism which, in turn, helps to burn sugar and lose fat faster.
The benefits of drinking green smoothies are immense which include helping to lose weight naturally, increasing energy, strengthening the immune system, lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, improving mental clarity and focus, cleansing your colon and promoting healthy skin and hair.
