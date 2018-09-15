Malaika Arora's Daily Detox Green Smoothie Which Boosts Weight Loss!

Want to know the secret behind Malaika Arora's toned torso and a perfectly-shaped physique? It's not a particular exercise or a diet regimen, it's a detox green smoothie that she swears by.

Malaika Arora loves hitting the gym and she keeps her fans updated by posting her amazing workout videos on Instagram which are a source of inspiration to hit the gym.

This super-toned diva is also a yoga and pilates enthusiast which reflects in her perfectly toned physique. In order to maintain a healthy and a fit body, Malaika is currently drinking a green detox smoothie made with simple ingredients and you can make it at home too. She revealed it on Instagram and we are going to write about the green smoothie here so that you can also incorporate it into your diet starting today.

Cleansing your system or detoxification is an important step when you are trying to lose weight. The process is simple and only needs a few ingredients you have in hand. Check them out.