How Often Should You Change Pads A Day

What do you do when you have heavier days? Do you change your pads every 3 hours on heavier days or on less heavier days you keep the pad on without changing? Well, if your answers to these questions are affirmative, then you should read this article to understand how often should you change pads.

Every woman should choose pads that best suit their needs at all times when they are on their periods. Taking care of your intimate area and your body is extremely important, especially when women are on their periods.

During this stage, women should find the best pads that will fit their needs. So, it's of utmost importance to know how often should you change them during your periods.

How Long Do Your Periods Last?

The duration of periods is totally different for every woman.

For some women, periods may last for three to four days and for some women, it may extend to eight days as well.

Just like the duration of periods, the flow and amount of blood are different for every woman. Women are said to lose about 40 millilitres of blood each month.

What Are The Different Types Of Pads?

There are different types of pads that are designed differently for every woman's needs. These are the following:

Pads with or without wings.

Normal flow pads to use during the day and overnight pads.

Scented and unscented pads.

Cotton pads and synthetic pads.

You must select the pads you will use depending on your flow.

Which Types Of Pads Should You Use?

Ideally, women should use pads that are not scented and that are 100 per cent cotton. These pads may be hard to find, because organic pads are not much commercialized.

There is another solution or maybe an alternative, if the pad is affordable and mostly cotton.

Maintaining Hygiene During Your Period

It doesn't matter if your flow is regular, heavy or moderate, it's advisable to wash your intimate area every time. Washing and cleaning your intimate area with mild soap before putting on a new one will keep the area clean and free of rashes. The solution is to keep the area dry as much as possible.

Menstrual blood is contaminated and wearing the damp pad for too long may cause skin infections, skin rashes, vaginal infection and urinary tract infection.

Also apart from this, disposing the used pad properly is necessary. Don't flush your pads down the toilet, as they don't disintegrate. They also harm the environment and that's why you should dispose of them in trash cans.

So, How Often Should You Change Your Pads During Periods?

Here comes the answer to your question. Women who have a normal to moderate flow during their periods should change pads every four hours. You need to keep in mind that even if the pad appears to be clean and dry, the menstrual blood that your body sheds gets locked in the pad's design.

You may be thinking that the blood will not cause infections. But, micro-organisms start building up there due to the damp environment.

And women who experience a heavy flow should change every two hours. This way your intimate area will be free of micro-organisms.

Also, the accumulated blood will start smelling and this is normal, which is nothing to worry about. However, you must keep a check to see whether the smell is unbearable or not.

These types of smells indicate that there's a quick growth of micro-organisms and bacteria present in the pad. These micro-organisms and bacteria reproduce rapidly because of the heat and humidity in the pad.

An Interesting Fact To Know

Over the course of a woman's life, a woman nearly could use 12,000 pads or tampons. The invention of a sanitary pad was truly a revolution because formerly, women would just use a cloth pad which was reused over and over again. This was unhygienic and unhealthy.

