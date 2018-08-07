Health Benefits Of Herring Fish You Probably Didn't Know

Herring is a common type of fish belonging to the family called Clupeidae. These fishes are described as small-headed, streamlined fish with silvery skin and each fish ranges from about 8 to 15 inches long. In this article, you will learn about the health benefits of herring fish.

Herring makes a pleasant addition to your diet due to its delicate flavour and soft flesh. It is also low in mercury which makes it safer to eat.

Nutritional Value Of Herring Fish

A 3 ounce (85 g) serving of cooked herring gives you 173 calories, 19.6 g of protein and 9.9 g of fat. Herring fish contains numerous vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, selenium, omega-3 fatty acids, riboflavin, vitamin B6, potassium, to name a few. These nutrients work together to maintain proper functioning of the tissues and proffer a number of health benefits.

Let's have a look at the health benefits of herring fish.

1. Helps In The Production Of Red Blood Cells

Including herring fish in your diet keeps your red blood cells healthy. Red blood cells require haemoglobin to function properly. The presence of iron and vitamin B12 in herring aids in making haemoglobin. Herring fish also contain protein which serves the amino acids required for the production of haemoglobin.

A 6 ounce (170 g) portion of herring has 28 g of protein, 1.9 mg of iron and 17 mcg of vitamin B12.

2. High In Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and autoimmune reactions in the body. Omega-3 fatty acids in these fishes can lower the risk for coronary heart disease, Crohn's disease, reduce the symptoms of ageing, improve eye health and brain health and can fight depression and anxiety. So, start including herring in your diet now!

3. Lowers The Risk Of Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke. Research shows that consuming foods which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the risk of diabetes or heart disease, and this, in turn, will lower the risk of metabolic syndrome.

4. Promotes Healthy Bones

Herring contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and vitamin D which is important for skeletal growth. Calcium, magnesium and phosphorous are used by the body to make hydroxyapatite (naturally occurring mineral form of calcium apatite) that makes up your bones and teeth. Vitamin D is known to help in absorbing calcium better.

A 6 ounce (170 g) serving of herring contains 141 mg of calcium and 388 mg of phosphorous.

5. Proper Functioning Of The Nerves

Consume herring to nourish your nervous system. The presence of potassium in the fish aids your nerve cells in sending electrical signals to the brain to function properly. And also vitamin B6 that helps in producing chemicals important for nerve communication.

How To Consume?

Pickled and kippered herring are tasty alternatives to plain herring, but they shouldn't be consumed because they contain 740 mg and 781 mg of sodium respectively. Whereas, plain herring has about 98 mg of sodium per serving.

Consuming sodium in excess will put you at a risk of heart disease, as it escalates your blood pressure levels.